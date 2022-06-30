SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Katharine Lee Bates (1859-1929) was the composer of “America the Beautiful,” a four verse poem she wrote after after seeing the summit of Pikes Peak in Colorado.

To get to the summit, she and her party took the train, then boarded a horse and mule drawn wagon up the mountain.

The trip wasn’t easy, in fact, two people in her party became faint in the thin air, which shortened the trip. But in spite of the difficulties, she was able to see the beauty of America.

In honor of the Fourth of July, some Savannah residents shared what they love about America, in spite of the difficulties.

Kenoshia pictured. Photo by Hollie Lewis

What I like about America is that fact that people from all nationalities and creeds can come together to voice their opinions on things that they care about, things that are important to them. I like that it’s a lot of opportunities available and people can come together and do what they can to make our world a better place. Kenoshia (preferred not to give her last name)

Addie Rowe pictured. Photo by Hollie Lewis

The freedom that we have is a lot more than other countries get and how we’re able to do kind of what we want. Also, for Fourth of July, when you go out and you can just spend time with anyone and just celebrate being an American, that’s really fun.” Addie Rowe

Maria Santiago. Photo by Hollie Lewis

Everything. The people, the country. I love everything about the United States. I’ve been here 20 years. I’m from Guatemala.” Maria Santiago

Donna Baker pictured. Photo by Hollie Lewis

I love the fact that we have the freedom that we do. My father fought in World War II, so I’m a patriot in that way. We’re the best country in the world as far as I’m concerned. I’m a Republican, so I have to say that I’m a little bit discouraged right now over the fact that our economy is just tanked. So, you know, I’d like to see us get back on track where we were. Dona Baker

Yvette Correa pictured. Photo by Hollie Lewis

Freedom. Yvette Correa

George pictured. Photo by Hollie Lewis

There’s just more opportunity. So take advantage of it while you can. It’s always something going on where this person doesn’t like this person, that person hates this person. But you know, just take advantage of the opportunity and the moment in which you got. Use it while you can because you never know.” George (preferred not to give his last name)

Jaime Regal. Photo by Hollie Lewis

I served in the military, so I just love serving our nation and family. To all the values that we have here and all the freedoms that we have here, religion and freedom of speech. You can do what you want in terms of living here. Jaime Regal

Analise Torres. Photo by Hollie Lewis

The uniqueness of everyone being here. Analise Torres

Riley Newton, who was not pictured, said: “I like how many different like cultures are sort of all together in America sort of based off it’s size. Like, in the South, there’s a different culture than in the North.”

“The opportunities that you have here as an American,” Laura Cay said. “There’s just so many things you can do with your life.”

Ben Cornett echoed a previously mentioned favorite: “Freedom.”