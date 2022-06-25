SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and you might already be planning what you want to make for the holiday. Here’s a quick list of some recipes you can try to change things up when you celebrate.

Watermelon feta flag salad

The idea of mixing feta and watermelon might be a little odd to those who have never tried it before. However, this recipe shows how delicious the two can be when paired together.

For this recipe from Taste of Home, you’ll need about 11 ingredients and half an hour from start to finish. If you want an even faster recipe, or don’t want to make something with so many ingredients, try this:

Grab some feta, watermelon and balsamic vinegar

Chop the feta and watermelon into similarly sized cubes and douse the two in the vinegar.

Tip: You can use crumbled feta instead. This will create a faster prep time with fewer ingredients.

You can find a link to the flag salad recipe by clicking or tapping here. It makes 12 servings.

Out-of-this-world corn dip

There are plenty of corn dip recipes out on the internet. This one from Inspired by Charm was chosen because it includes a video with all the instructions you’ll need to quickly and easily make this dish.

However, if you don’t like some of the ingredients, you can swap things up without much of a hassle.

This recipe uses only 10 ingredients and takes less than 10 minutes to put together, with the longest part being the time it spends in the fridge getting cold. You can find the recipe by visiting the link here.

Crab cake sliders

This recipe from Food Network takes a little longer than the appetizers mentioned previously in this list. However, it makes up for that by looking as delicious as it sounds. This crab cake is paired with bacon and pickles and sandwiched in a potato bun.

These sliders take almost two hours to make, with 30 minutes of cook time. The recipe yields 15 sliders and uses about a pound of crab meat. It’s not the cheapest recipe but still yummy. You can find a link to the recipe by clicking or tapping here.

Vegan Berliner burger

This recipe comes from Nina Olsson’s cookbook “Veggie Burger Atelier” and is a great choice for those who want to make something inclusive of their vegan or vegetarian family members. You will need a food processor for this recipe and, be prepared, it has 15 ingredients.

These burgers take around 45 minutes to make and use lentils as the base along with mushrooms and leeks. The recipe yields four to six burgers. You can find the recipe online, so you don’t have to buy the book, by visiting the link here.

American flag cake

This recipe from Dinner Then Dessert is super easy and will be enjoyed by everyone.

It uses blueberries and strawberries to make an American flag pattern on the top. Even better, you can use a box cake mix for it or you can go all out and use the homemade recipe included on the website. You can also get the kids involved in the making of this cake to turn it into a family activity.

For this recipe, you’ll need 11 ingredients, with most of those for the cake part itself, not the icing and décor. It takes about an hour to make and you can store it in the fridge until you’re ready to serve it. You can find the recipe by clicking or tapping on the link here.