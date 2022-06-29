SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Independence Day is right around the corner. Here are some events happening in Savannah that can help you get into the holiday spirit.

Adelaide’s Backyard BBQ

When: Friday, July 1 at 11 a.m. to Monday, July 4 at 11 p.m.

Where: Peregrin

Price: No price is listed on the event page

More information can be found by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Red, White and Brews!

When: Friday, July 1 at 11 a.m. to Monday, July 4 at 10 p.m.

Where: Moon River Brewing Company

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information can be found by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Savannah Stars & Stripes: July 4th Weekend

When: Friday, July 1 at 1 p.m. to Monday, July 4 at 10 p.m.

Where: Plant Riverside

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information can be found by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Independence Drag Spectacular

When: Friday, July 1 at 7 p.m.

Where: Ghost Coast Distillery

Price: $10

More information can be found by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Red, White & Brews: An American Bar Crawl

When: Saturday, July 2 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Starts at Barrelhouse South

Price: Tickets start at $5 and go up to $30

More information can be found by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Brass Quintet

When: Sunday, July 3 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Where: St. John’s Church

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information can be found by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Looking for some events in the surrounding area? Here’s some happening within an hour of the city.

Independence Day Celebration

When: Saturday, July 2 and Monday July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Fort McAllister State Park in Bryan County

Price: $9 per person

For more information you can click or tap on the link here.

Annual Independence Day Celebration

When: Saturday, July 2 from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

Where: J.F. Gregory Park in Richmond Hill

Price: Free admission

For more information you can click or tap on the link here.

Independence Day at Colonial Sunbury

When: Monday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Fort Morris Historic Site in Liberty County

Price: Standard admission rates for the park.

For more information you can click or tap on the link here.

Fireworks on Tybee Island

When: Monday, July 4 at 9 p.m.

Where: The pier on Tybee Island

Price: Free to attend.

For more information you can click or tap on the link here.