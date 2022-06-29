SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Independence Day is right around the corner. Here are some events happening in Savannah that can help you get into the holiday spirit.
Adelaide’s Backyard BBQ
When: Friday, July 1 at 11 a.m. to Monday, July 4 at 11 p.m.
Where: Peregrin
Price: No price is listed on the event page
More information can be found by clicking or tapping on the link here.
Red, White and Brews!
When: Friday, July 1 at 11 a.m. to Monday, July 4 at 10 p.m.
Where: Moon River Brewing Company
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information can be found by clicking or tapping on the link here.
Savannah Stars & Stripes: July 4th Weekend
When: Friday, July 1 at 1 p.m. to Monday, July 4 at 10 p.m.
Where: Plant Riverside
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information can be found by clicking or tapping on the link here.
Independence Drag Spectacular
When: Friday, July 1 at 7 p.m.
Where: Ghost Coast Distillery
Price: $10
More information can be found by clicking or tapping on the link here.
Red, White & Brews: An American Bar Crawl
When: Saturday, July 2 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Starts at Barrelhouse South
Price: Tickets start at $5 and go up to $30
More information can be found by clicking or tapping on the link here.
Brass Quintet
When: Sunday, July 3 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Where: St. John’s Church
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information can be found by clicking or tapping on the link here.
Looking for some events in the surrounding area? Here’s some happening within an hour of the city.
Independence Day Celebration
When: Saturday, July 2 and Monday July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Fort McAllister State Park in Bryan County
Price: $9 per person
For more information you can click or tap on the link here.
Annual Independence Day Celebration
When: Saturday, July 2 from 4:30 to 10 p.m.
Where: J.F. Gregory Park in Richmond Hill
Price: Free admission
For more information you can click or tap on the link here.
Independence Day at Colonial Sunbury
When: Monday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Fort Morris Historic Site in Liberty County
Price: Standard admission rates for the park.
For more information you can click or tap on the link here.
Fireworks on Tybee Island
When: Monday, July 4 at 9 p.m.
Where: The pier on Tybee Island
Price: Free to attend.
For more information you can click or tap on the link here.