SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Regardless of how tasty an establishment’s food or drinks are, consumers want it to be clean. So much so, that health departments, such as the Georgia Department of Public Health, take note when inspecting facilities so they maintain a high level of cleanliness and sanitation.

Below are some of the restaurants that were inspected in February that had some issues with cleanliness and scored 48%-74%.

Asian River located at 318 Mall Blvd #500B scored a 48% on their food inspection report. Some of their violations included an employee using an improper cleaning procedure while washing hands; no paper towels available at the hand sink; the dishwasher not pulling sanitizer through the system; debris on the can-opener; build-up of debris inside of the microwave; debris on utensils stored as clean; a container of noodles stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler; a spoon for teas stored in standing water at room temperature; and a build-up of debris on the shelving in the walk-in cooler.

Bojangles located at 7111 Highway 21 in Port Wentworth scored a 74% on their food inspection report. Some of their violations included an employee not washing their hands before prepping food; tomatoes, lettuce, cheese and bacon being held at unsafe temperatures; and wet wiping clothes being stored at the bottoms of the reach-in coolers.

Sonic Drive-In Store #3894 located at 4691 Hwy. 80 scored 74% on their food inspection report. Some of their violations included French fries, French toast, cheese sticks, chicken, tater tots and raw hamburgers stored uncovered throughout the facility; shredded cheese stored in an ice bath that had no ice in it; a bottle of disinfectant/cleaner stored on a shelf next to the facility Oreo’s and ice cream cones; Oreo’s also stored on the floor in the main kitchen area; boxes of cups, lids and napkins also stored on the floor; old food and grease debris on walls, baseboards and floors throughout the facility; and heavy grease build up on the hood vents above the fryers.

Below is a list of establishments that scored a perfect 100% on their food inspection reports for February.

Congratulations to the following Chatham County businesses for earning a perfect score on their food inspection report in February 2023. (Getty Images)

Savannah

After Ate located at 40 E. Derenne Ave.

Alligator Soul located at 114 Barnard St.

Avid Hotel Gateway located at 9 Gateway Blvd.

Bayou Cafe located at 205 Television Circle Unit 2

Bobs Gourmet Hot Dogs (Mobile Unit) located at 7202 Abercorn St.

Bowtie Barbecue located at 1101 E. Montgomery Crossroad STE 5

Brochu’s Family Tradition located at 2400 Bull St. Suite 8

Burritos Pantano (Base of Operation and Mobile Unit) located at 314 Drayton St.

Chick-Fil-A located at 7 E. Derenne Ave.

Chick-Fil-A located at 2111 E. Victory Dr.

China Taste located at 1040 King George Blvd.

Coffee Bluff Marina (Base of Operations and Mobile Unit) located at 14915 Coffee Bluff Rd.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions located at 155 Knowlton Way

Donatos Pizza located at 5405 Waters Ave.

Mobile Arena St. 111 Grab and Go located at 620 Stiles Ave.

Enmarket Arena Bar Speakeasy located at 620 Stiles Ave.

Fan’s First Entertainment located at 1401 E. Victory Dr.

Gyro and Wings located at 7804 Abercorn St. FC-3

Hampton Inn and Suites Gateway located at 591 Al Henderson

Homewood Suites By Hilton- Savannah Riverfront located at 611 E. Riverstreet

Howard Johnson Express Inn located at 17003 Abercorn St.

I’m So Icey located at 3619 Bull St.

Independent Presbyterian Church Kitchen located at 25 W. Oglethorpe Ave.

James Delight Deli located at 11812 Middleground Rd.

Kentucky Fried Chicken located at 19 Mersey Way

King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Bar located at 514 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Kona Ice of Savannah Mobile Unit 3 located at 4902 Pineland Dr.

Mac Attack Food Services (Including Base of Operation) located at 603 Kline St.

Mirabelle Savannah located at 313 Abercorn St.

Plant Riverside Bohemian Beer Garden located at 200 W. River St.

Plant Riverside West Kitchen located at 500 W. River St.

Pop’s Grillin (Mobile Unit) located at 528 Hartridge St.

Pour Boy Mobile Barista (and Base of Operation) located at 205 Television Cir. Unit 4

Quality Inn located at 17007 Abercorn St.

Quality Inn Savannah Historic District located at 300 W. Bay St.

Rancho Alegre – The Cuban Restaurant located at 402 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Reece Barbeque (Base of Operation, Mobile and Catering) located at 5891 Ogeechee Rd.

Riverboat Catering located at 101 Riverview Dr.

Roly Poly Sandwiches located at 114 Barnard St.

Shuga Girl located at 36 Barnard St.

Six Pence Pub located at 245 Bull St.

Slow Fire Barbecue (including Base of Operation) located at 205 Television Cir. Unit 3

Squealing Hog Barbecue located at 206 E. Bay St.

St. John Baptist Church located at 522 Hartridge St.

Starland Cafe and Catering located at 11 E. 41st St.

Subway located at 4802 Augusta Rd.

Sweet Patricia’s located at 1722 Habersham St.

The Burger Boat located at 188 Old Tybee Rd.

The Cafe on 63rd located at 513 E 63rd St.

The Drayton Hotel Rooftop located at 7 Drayton St.

The General Store located at 275 Fort Argyle Rd.

The Lady & Sons located at 102 W Congress St.

The Olde Harbour Inn located at 508 Factors Walk

The Vault Kitchen and Market located at 2112 Bull St.

The Woodshed Barbecue Joint at Marshwood located at 1 Palmers Draw

Thompson Savannah Hotel (lobby, restaurant, bar and banquet space) located at 201 Port St.

Tier One Nutrition located at 1100 Eisenhower Dr. STE 40

Turbine Market + Cafe located at 500 W. River St.

Two Cracked Eggs Cafe located at 301 W River St.

Waters Cafe located at 2317 Waters Ave.

Wildflower Cafe at Telfair Square located at 207 W. York St.

WillyYums Takeout and Eatery (including Mobile Unit) located at 40 E. DeRenne Ave.

Wok Wave (Mobile) located at 231 W. Boundary st.

59-Ate located at 1 Palmers Draw

Pooler

Baldino’s Giant Jersey Subs located at 110 Foxfield Way

Blue Moon Nutrition Club located at 100 Blue Moon Crossing STE 116

Chazito’s Latin Cuisine Mobile Unit 1 and 2) located at 217 US-80

Chipotle Mexican Grill located at 6 Mill Creek Cir Ste A

Flat Top Grill located at 125 Foxfield Way #5

Ichiban Steakhouse and Sushi Bar located at 40 Traders Way

Noble Roots located at 100 Blue Moon Xing Suite 101

Pie Society located at 1370 E. US Highway 80 Ste F

Pita Mediterranean Street Food located at 240 Tanger Outlets Blvd STE 110

River Street Suites located at 200 Tanger Outlets Blvd. Ste 789

Savannah Event Catering located at 1109 S. Rogers St.

San’s Premier Grill located at 103 San Dr.

Tanger Outlet Commissary located at 200 Tanger Outlet Blvd. Ste. 400

The Ice Cream Stop located at 920 Morgan Corner Rd. Unit G

The Red Taco Truck located at 200 Governor Treutlen Dr. Unit 3

Tybee Island

Benny’s Tybee Tavern located at 1517 Butler Ave.

Ripe Ingredients located at 18 Tybrisa St.

Garden City

Copacabana’s Sport Bar located at 425 W US-80

It’s a Jerk Shack (including Base of Operation and Mobile Unit) located at 610 US-80

Port Wentworth

Sonja’s Kitchen located at 200 Raley Rd.

Wingate by Wyndham located at 7210 Ga. Hwy 21

Bloomingdale

Roma Pizza of Bloomingdale located at 403 E. US HWY 80