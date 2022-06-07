SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — First City Pride is back to hosting their annual Stonewall Block Party. The event will happen Saturday, June 25 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Bull Street between 31st and 33rd street.

WSAV caught up with Lawrence Appenzeller from First City Pride to talk about the event and what to expect.

Appenzeller said that after years of cancellations due to COVID-19, it will be nice to get back to hosting pride events for the LGBTQ community of Savannah. There’s plenty of things that will be happening during the event. A cabaret performance with drag, music, dancing and more will all be there at the at the block party.

There will also be free HIV testing, a silent auction vendors and food trucks.

“I’m very excited that pretty much all of the businesses on the block will be open during the event and hosting different activities,” Appenzeller said.

Henny Penny will be hosting some advocacy art projects and the owner of Bell Barber will be hosting free gender affirming haircuts.

“It’s important to remember because we’re still working towards a goal of being equal and being heard,” Appenzeller said. “We’re trying to expose more organizations that are working towards the same goal as the pride center.”

Appenzeller also talked about the importance of remembering the Stonewall Riots, which you can read more about through the link here.

“It’s kind of the major kickoff of LGBTQ advocacy in the U.S.,” Appenzeller explained. “It’s probably the most known and largely publicized event that happened.”

In a time when LGBTQ rights are seen as under fire by many in the United States, Appenzeller said that this party gives LGBTQ people in Savannah an opportunity to build community and develop support systems.

The event will also function as a fundraiser for future events and a way to keep First City Pride’s doors open. First City Pride will be celebrating it’s fifth anniversary during the block party.

If you would like to learn more about the event you can click or tap the link here to be taken to First City Pride’s website with further information.