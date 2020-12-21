First Beaufort Memorial medical staff receive coronavirus vaccines Monday

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Another Lowcountry hospital is joining the list of recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina.

The first of hundreds of Beaufort Memorial Hospital workers received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The directors of the hospital’s Critical Care and Safety & Security units were among the first to get the shot that may signify the end of a nearly yearlong battle.

“I feel fine, I didn’t even feel a thing. The flu vaccination was much worse,” director of Critical Care Diane Razzo said. “I work in the ICU, and I’ve been on the front lines since March. If you’ve seen what we have seen in the ICU, you would know that this is the right choice.”

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) delivered the first shipment of 300 doses Sunday afternoon. Beaufort Memorial will begin getting shipments of 975 vaccines directly from Pfizer beginning Tuesday.

Officials say they’re hoping to get close to 37 percent of their staff vaccinated in the next three days and all 1,600 hospital employees by the end of next week.

“Anybody that’s sort of on the fence that’s worried about the safety and efficacy, they’ll see that the medical community is taking a lead on this as a vote of confidence,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kurt Gambla said.

Gambla says Monday’s immunizations were a much-needed morale booster for frontline workers.

“People are excited and hopeful,” he said. “The vaccine is another layer of protection and hopefully will give them an additional sense of security that they’re protected.”

He says so far, no one from the hospital has had any reaction to the shot and anyone who has access should talk to their provider about getting the vaccination.

“I would not let the potential side effects scare people away. In terms of serious adverse reactions, few and far between,” Gambla said. “Knock on wood, we have not seen any so far.”