SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 19, and events are happening all weekend in Savannah to commemorate the special day for dads. Here’s a list of some events you can go to this weekend to celebrate the holiday.

Father’s Day Car and Truck Show

This car and truck show will include games, music, local vendors and more.

When: Saturday, June 18 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Where: 13 Ida J. Gadsden Drive

Price: No entry fee.

For more information, you can click on the link here.

Starland Yard Give-Back Event

If you’re interested in giving back to the community while having a good time this Father’s Day, this event is for you.

When: Sunday, June 19 at 12 p.m.

Where: Starland Yard

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

For more information, visit the link here.

Dads Who Love Beer!

Tacos, a dad joke contest and craft beer: what else could you want in a Father’s Day event?

When: Sunday, June 19 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Service Brewing

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

Click on the link here for more information.

Father’s Day Brunch and Dinner

Set sail with Savannah Riverboat Cruises for brunch or dinner on Father’s Day and enjoy the scenic views of the Savannah River.

When: Sunday, June 19 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Savannah River Boat Cruises

Price: $79.95 for adults, $49.95 for children aged 5 to 12, and free for children under 5-years-old.

For more info, visit the link here.

*Father’s Day Daddy (or Mommy) and Me* Zen Trees

This event is a great opportunity to paint with the family and foster a bond between a child and their parent or guardian.

When: Sunday, June 19 at 2 p.m.

Where: Painting With a Twist

Price: $29-$39 per person

For more information, you can click on the link here.

Father’s Day BBQ

At this event, there will be water activities, a raffle and a lunch special.

When: Sunday, June 19 at 4 p.m.

Where: Fleming “Shortcut” Farmers Market

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

Click on the link here for more info.