SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Looking for a new furry friend to add to your family this summer?

National Kitten Day is July 10 in the United States, but don’t think that has to limit your adoption search to just the youngsters.

There are plenty of wonder adult cats at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah searching for homes. Below is a photo gallery of a few with more information about them.

  • A taby cat with green eyes
    This “lonely heart,” as she’s called, is named Malawi. She has been at the Humane Society since May of this year.
  • An orange cat with light eyes
    This handsome boy is named Jim (after “The Office” character, Jim Halpert). He has been at the Humane Society since June.
  • A gray and white tabby cat with green eyes
    This beautiful cat’s name is Indonesia. She has been at the Humane Society since June and is 4 years old. She is ready to meet her forever family after years of searching.
  • A light brown tabby cat with green eyes looking at the camera
    This cutie is named Sandpiper and he has been at the shelter since May. He has special needs and had to have his tail amputated due to an injury.
  • A white cat with a grey spot on his forehead and green eyes
    This kitty named “Cap” has been at the Humane Society since late May. He is a little over a year old and named after the ever popular superhero Captain America. He is FeLV positive, which means he’ll require special care.
  • A tabby cat with organe green eyes
    This sweetheart is named Ruby, and she is FIV positive. While this may impact her life and care, that doesn’t make her any less deserving of a loving home. She would make for the purr-fect friend for you and the family.
  • An orange kitten with a white spot on his chest.
    This little baby named Tumeric is ready to take on the world. He wants nothing more than to find a loving home where he can pounce around and play!
  • A black cat with green eyes against a white background. he is looking worriedly at the camera.
    This camera shy boy is named Samuel Jackson. He is another “lonely heart” at the Humane Society. He is FIV positive and has been in their care looking for a home since April. Though the noises of the camera were frightening to him, this sweetheart is happy to snuggle away his fear.

If you’re interested in adopting an animal from the Humane Society, the process is simple. You can learn more about it by clicking or tapping on the link here.

They have their adoption events listed on their Facebook page, which you can view at the link here.