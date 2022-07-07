SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Looking for a new furry friend to add to your family this summer?

National Kitten Day is July 10 in the United States, but don’t think that has to limit your adoption search to just the youngsters.

There are plenty of wonder adult cats at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah searching for homes. Below is a photo gallery of a few with more information about them.

This “lonely heart,” as she’s called, is named Malawi. She has been at the Humane Society since May of this year.

This handsome boy is named Jim (after “The Office” character, Jim Halpert). He has been at the Humane Society since June.

This beautiful cat’s name is Indonesia. She has been at the Humane Society since June and is 4 years old. She is ready to meet her forever family after years of searching.

This cutie is named Sandpiper and he has been at the shelter since May. He has special needs and had to have his tail amputated due to an injury.

This kitty named “Cap” has been at the Humane Society since late May. He is a little over a year old and named after the ever popular superhero Captain America. He is FeLV positive, which means he’ll require special care.

This sweetheart is named Ruby, and she is FIV positive. While this may impact her life and care, that doesn’t make her any less deserving of a loving home. She would make for the purr-fect friend for you and the family.

This little baby named Tumeric is ready to take on the world. He wants nothing more than to find a loving home where he can pounce around and play!

This camera shy boy is named Samuel Jackson. He is another “lonely heart” at the Humane Society. He is FIV positive and has been in their care looking for a home since April. Though the noises of the camera were frightening to him, this sweetheart is happy to snuggle away his fear.

If you’re interested in adopting an animal from the Humane Society, the process is simple. You can learn more about it by clicking or tapping on the link here.

They have their adoption events listed on their Facebook page, which you can view at the link here.