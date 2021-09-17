Savannah’s first Selfie WRLD museum welcomes individuals to unleash their inner child

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The number one trending selfie museum in the world is now home in Savannah.

With over 30 locations across the U.S., the museum is hoping to set itself apart as the most Instagram-savvy place in Georgia. The interactive art exhibit known as Selfie WRLD welcomes individuals for an unforgettable picture-taking experience.

“You come in, you can take your own selfies. We have Bluetooth remotes that you pair to your phone,” Selfie WRLD Savannah owner Van’Nessa Lotson said. “There are 13 rooms and four different backdrops and you can take your selfies and create a memorable experience that’s unique to you.”

The 14 uniquely decorated rooms at the Tanger Outlet location are styled for guests to enjoy while welcoming all to unleash their inner child.

Lotson said she is excited to bring something new to Savannah.

“There are no other selfie museums in Savannah, we are the first one,” Lotson said. “I think Selfie WRLD is unique because we have the ring lights, we have the Bluetooth remotes you can pair, and you don’t have to ask anyone to take your picture for you, you don’t have to come in with anyone. If you want to come in by yourself and take a few cute pics, you can do that.”

Lotson said she hopes museum goes will enjoy their experience to the fullest.

“I hope people will take away something fun,” Lotson said. “I hope that they will have memorable photos that they can share with family and friends whether it be via social media or privately with family.”

Walk-ins are welcome, however, Selfie WRLD staff encourage people to book their tickets in advance online.

“Our time slots are restricted to 30 people, so it’s really good for you to go ahead and book your tickets in advanced because we do accept walk-ins,” Lotson said. She continued, “You can go to any booth that you’d like. The time slot is for an hour, so you can take as many photos as you would like for that entire hour.”

The unique, COVID-safe environment welcomes all ages.

“When you come in, you definitely have to have your mask on, but we say you can take them off for your photos,” Lotson said. “As customers are walking around changing booths, we encourage them to wear their masks.”

Lotson said exhibits will change every six months. Click or tap HERE to purchase your tickets.