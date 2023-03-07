SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those traveling on Chatham Parkway towards Veterans Parkway on Tuesday can expect a delay of around 10 minutes in all lanes.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, the lane closures are due to a movie shoot. The department suggests avoiding the area, if possible, until at least 7 p.m.

For many in the area, this is no surprise as Savannah has been named in the top three Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker.

Georgia’s geography, moderate temperatures, transportation infrastructure, amenities and skilled film crews make it an ideal destination for film companies.