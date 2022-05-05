SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mother’s Day is Sunday and Savannah is one of the best places to be to celebrate with mom. Here’s a list of five things that you can do this weekend to participate in the holiday and appreciate the mothers in your life.

Savannah Riverboat Mother’s Day Brunch and Dinner Cruises

When: Sunday, May 8 from 1 p.m to 9 p.m.

Where: East River Street

Price: Adults cost around $80 per person while children 12 and under are around $50 per person. Children 4 and under are free.

More information is available through the link here.

Mommy and Me Mother’s Day Paint Party

When: Sunday, May 8 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Painting With a Twist

Price: $29 to $39 per person

More information is available through the link here.

Mother’s Day Brunch at The Grove

When: Sunday, May 8 at 11 a.m.

Where: The Grove

Price: Additional price is not listed but reservations must be made to attend.

More information is available through the link here.

Cirque du Soleil: Crystal

When: Sunday, May 8 from 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Where: Enmarket Arena

Price: Tickets start at $45

More information is available through the link here.

Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch at Plant Riverside District

When: Sunday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: JW Marriott

Price: $25 to $100.33 per person

More information is available through the link here.