SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With early voting ending on Nov. 4, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson encouraged residents to vote early to beat the crowds on election day and also stressed the importance of voting.

“Now we just have so much choice,” Johnson told WSAV in an interview on Friday. “We know that Election Day is Election Day, but now you have a plethora of other days to include Saturdays and Sundays, where you can go out and do the same thing and for sure avoid the 12 hours that is Election Day. We have moved from Election Day to now election season.”

Issues that some Georgians have been concerned about include crime, abortion rights and inflation. Johnson believes what’s most at stake is a combination of all of three.

“People’s issues depend on where they are. We all have a desire to make sure that we are safe within our communities, and I think we agree that guns in Georgia are too easy to obtain,” Johnson said. “We’re all concerned about the health of women, particularly of reproductive health and obviously with the overturning of Roe versus Wade and now the heartbeat bill in Georgia, there are concerns about women’s ability to choose their own health care.”

He continued, “The inflation affects everybody, everything costs more. I think we all recognize that this is of a variety of different factors, a lot of things happening all at one time, and again, people need to be able to voice their opinions as it relates to it. The vote, simply put, is your voice, it’s your opinion. It always interests me when people talk about the American people, or Georgians feel, well, the only way you’d know how they feel is through the vote.”

Early voting locations in Chatham County are at the Savannah Civic Center, Islands Library, Mosquito Control, Southwest Chatham Library and the Chatham County Board of Registrar’s Office.

You can learn more on the Chatham County’s Board of Registrars website.