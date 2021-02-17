Eichholz Law Firm offers scholarship for high school seniors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Eichholz Law Firm is offering high school students a chance to win their 2021 scholarship.

Local high school seniors are encouraged to apply for the $1,500 scholarship to put toward tuition costs at any accredited community college or university in Georgia.

Firm Administrator Erin Scriven says they are looking for an applicant that demonstrates their same values of communication, motivation, self-awareness, good listening and intelligence.

“What we’re looking for is a high school graduate that lends our same values to the community,” Scriven told WSAV NOW. “Making an impact, giving back, being there for people. It starts with being a servant to the community.”

This year’s essay topic is extracurricular activities. Applicants should answer the following questions in their essay:

● What do you consider to be your most important extracurricular or community

activities?

● What made you join these activities?

● What made you continue to contribute to them?

To be considered for the award, scholarship applicants must meet the following requirements:

● Must have a minimum, unweighted GPA of 3.25

● Must submit a unique essay of at least 500 words and complete application in

its entirety before the scholarship deadline

● Must be a high school student in Chatham, Effingham, Bryan or Liberty County

● Must be enrolling or accepted in an accredited community college or university

in Georgia

The firm will be accepting applications through April, and the winner will be announced at the end of May.

“Education and children is something that is very important to us,” Scriven said. “So offering a scholarship makes sense.”

“We never want to stop it,” she added. “As long as we have the ability to be able to give and support students and support education, we’re going to always take that opportunity and be there for the youth of this area.”

To apply, seniors should complete all steps of the application at thejusticelawyer.com/about/scholarship.