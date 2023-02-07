EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Recruitment Event next Tuesday, February 14 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon at WorkSource Coastal Effingham Job Center in Rincon.

Currently, they have opening positions for Dispatchers, Jail Officers, Deputy Sheriff, School Resource Officers and Communication Officers.

Concerning training qualifications Brian Bailey, Public Information Officer for the Effingham Sheriff’s Office said, “They will get training regardless, especially if they’re coming in wanting to be Deputy Sheriff, they will have to be certified, so they will get that training.”

Regarding the youngest age possible job candidates can be, Bailey said, “You have to be 18 years of age and just have a high school diploma or GED.”

Those interested should bring a resume to the Recruitment Event.

For more information or to download an application, click here.