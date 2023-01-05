BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday announced that Ecoplastic Corporation, an automotive parts manufacturer, will create 456 new jobs and invest approximately $205 million in a new manufacturing facility in Bulloch County.

“We’re proud to welcome Ecoplastic to our growing ecosystem of manufacturers, logistics professionals, suppliers, and more, building on the record-breaking jobs and investments that are on their way to the Peach State,” Kemp stated in a press release. “This great company will be able to serve the Hyundai Metaplant well from Statesboro, where it will find a welcoming community of hardworking Georgians and close proximity to our ports system.”

Ecoplastic’s new facility will be located at 4822 Highway 301 South Register near Statesboro. The plant will be capable of injection molding and painting, will produce exterior parts, bumpers and garnishes, interior parts, consoles, and trims for electric vehicles.

The company expects to begin operations by October 2024 and will be hiring for HR, finance, parts development, quality control, facility maintenance, injection and paint production positions. Interested individuals can learn more about Ecoplastic by clicking here.

Ecoplastic Corporation is a Korea-based company that manufactures plastic automobile parts for original equipment manufacturers and other suppliers. Ecoplastic is a Tier-1 supplier for Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and Kia and engages in the manufacturing of automotive interior and exterior plastic parts, including bumpers, consoles, trims and plastic molds.

“Ecoplastic Corporation is honored to be engaged in establishing a production facility for electric vehicle parts in Bulloch County, Georgia,” said Han Shang, president and CEO of Ecoplastic. “By increasing new jobs within the area and providing a stable supply of high-quality products to our client, HMGMA, we look forward to contributing to the economic development of the State of Georgia and Bulloch County.”

Shang continued, “We sincerely appreciate the support of the state and county governments, and Ecoplastic will do our best to preserve a continuous and mutually beneficial relationship.”

“We are honored to welcome Ecoplastic to Bulloch County,” said Development Authority of Bulloch County Chair Billy Allen. “We are pleased that this important Hyundai supplier has chosen our community, and we’re confident that our location, workforce, and quality of life will help them succeed here.”

Georgia is on the cusp of being the hub for the electric mobility industry. Since 2020, more than 30 EV-related projects have announced more than $21 billion in investment and announced more than 26,300 jobs in Georgia.

On Oct. 25, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America officially broke ground in neighboring Bryan County on its first fully dedicated EV and battery manufacturing facility. In addition to Hyundai’s direct contributions to the region, offsite suppliers connected to the project were predicted to invest approximately $1 billion in other locations around the state. Projects announced to date have already exceeded this amount.