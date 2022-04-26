(WSAV) — Tuesday, Board of Regents Chairman Harold Reynolds and University System of Georgia (USG) Chancellor Sonny Perdue have announced Dr. Tracy Brundage as the sole finalist for president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC).

“Dr. Tracy Brundage is a dynamic leader who understands the role an institution like ABAC plays in impacting workforce development while remaining focused on Georgia’s leading industry of agriculture,” Perdue said. “She grew up in rural Pennsylvania, and her experience and creative problem-solving will make her an ideal leader for ABAC and its students, faculty, staff and campus community in South Georgia.”

Since 2018, Brundage has served as the president of Keystone College, a private institution with more than 50 fields of study located in La Plume, Pa.

As Keystone’s president Brundage has managed a $27.5 million budget while restructuring debt and reorganizing the college’s administration to realize an anticipated net surplus for fiscal year 2022.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, she addressed enrollment challenges by creating strong career pathways and expanding services to mid-career learners.

She also implemented a plan that is on target to double the amount of funding available for annual scholarships from the previous fiscal year.

Under Brundage’s leadership, Keystone has attained a student success rate of placing 94% of its students in jobs, and many of its programs have a 100% placement rate. The college, during her tenure, created campus-wide enrollment and retention strategies, opened a Professional Development Institute, expanded experiential learning opportunities and added new high-demand, career-based bachelor’s level and other programs to help meet regional workforce needs.

“Dr. Brundage distinguished herself as a candidate with a track record of effective leadership, innovation and developing the workforce,” said Regent Bárbara Rivera Holmes, chair of the Regents Special Committee, which assisted with the search. “ABAC is a special place and has a unique agricultural mission among USG institutions. Dr. Brundage’s success in previous leadership positions has prepared her well for this opportunity. We look forward to welcoming her to Southwest Georgia.”

“I am very excited and look forward to the opportunity to serve as the next president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College,” Dr. Brundage said. “ABAC has a long and distinguished history of educational service in Georgia, and I’m proud to have a chance to be a part of that legacy.”

ABAC President David Bridges announced plans last year to retire from the position after 16 years at the helm of the institution.

For more information about Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College can be found at Home — Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (abac.edu).