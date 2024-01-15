SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Welcome to Baseball legend Babe Ruth’s favorite off-season getaway, Cabbage Bluff and Dover Hall Plantation.

This 6.5 miles of waterfront hunting land in now Glynn County was granted by The King of England in the 1770s, the land served as a slave cotton plantation in the 1800s and a winter vacation for major players in American baseball in the 1990s.

This property is located off of Highway 99 and hit the market at $8,775,200 on the southern coast of the Coastal Empire a stone’s throw away from Darien, Ga. and an hour out from Savannah.

Owned by Georgia Stalling, the manager of the Boston Braves, now known as the Atlanta Braves in 1913, Stalling brought the team down to Georgia for Spring training.

The following year the Braves won the 1914 World Series, Stalling sparked the trend of baseball Spring Training we have today.

He not only brought his team but also brought along other Major Leaguers to experience hunting and fishing.

The beautiful weather and vast nature attracted many men to the property prompting a group of them to look to purchase a spread of woods.

The land then was sold to the Dover Hall Club in 1916, with New York American League owner Captain T.L. Huston as president, including the likes of Babe Ruth and Ty Cobb as members.

According to Joe McDonough, a conservationist and local land steward, this exclusive membership for the club costs $1,000 per member with only 50 slots available.

The club was known for the stories written in tabloids like in the Syracruse Harold Journal, which chronicled some of the pranks Babe would play.

“He got stories written up about him pulling some of the pranks he used to pull down there,” said McDonough.

“Guys to go out fishing, it’d be a little late coming back, and he got the shoreline set up, with. monstrate characters and make them look like ghosts and he, give them a little airy music or something, and next thing you know they’d be scared out of their day and mind, and by the time they got back to their little flood-house they built they he’d be, he’d be laughing till he was falling out of the chair, and then they knew it was all the prank.”

The men fished, hunted, drank and made business deals for years in the golden age of the 1920s.

10 years following club president Huston’s death in 1938, his wife sold the land to R.J. Reynolds Company in 1948.

The land is now used for timber by the International Paper Company and is a famous hunting location.

“It’s a big hunting spot. For deer and wild hog and birds and a host of other things, one kind of bear out there and bobcats,” said McDonough.

Who has put in hard work to preserve the natural environment of the property, being an important estuary for freshwater from the midland flowing into the Atlantic Ocean.

“The confluence of those two waters, so you’ve got the saltwater mixing with fresh water and subsequently becomes a very important habitat. Not only for animals on the mainland but also, for the sea life,” said McDonough.

“The shrimp population oyster population and a host of these fish that these guys used to fish for, the trout and Flounder.”

McDonough works with the Air Club, Center for Sustainable Growth and the Tiller River Keeper to protect the land, putting the property on a conservation easement.

He hopes this land could be a refuge for families who would like to get away from city life and development, installing generational homes.

“To find a place that you can call your own and put your feet up and enjoy the river view and the coming and going of the tide,” said McDonough.

“It gives you cause to take a deep breath and exhale.”

Learn more about the property and its history at jonkohler.com.