SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There will not be another Friday the 13th in October until 2028, so be sure to take a look at where you can get some spooky tattoos and piercings for a deal.

Fifth Ink: They will have $22 flash tattoos smaller than a business card without color alongside $20 piercings.

Elite Ink: Here, flash tattoo designs will go from $31 to $130 and all piercings will be 20% off. This sale will go from the 12th to the 19th of October.

Black Orchid Tattoo: Starting at 11 a.m., flash tattoos will range from $100 to $175 and will be on a first come first serve basis.

Riverside Tattoo Parlor and Nomad Society: For their flash day, they will have flash tattoo options from $100 to $200.

Good Fortune Tattoo: Flash tattoos will be on sale for $100 and more depending on size.

Tramp Art Studios: Will have a sale for flash tattoos for around $130.

Kustom Hustle Tattoo: Walk-in flash tattoos for $130, only on arms and legs, and they will also have deals on Halloween flash tattoos all month.

Ghosttown Tattoo: Can’t decide what tattoo you want to get? Well here, spin the gumball machine, and you can get whatever flash tattoo design comes with prices starting at $150 and varying by size.

White Bluff Tattoo Company: They will have over 200 flash designs ranging from $50 to $150 for cash only on a first come first serve basis.

Twin Tiger Tattoo: First come first serve, they will provide outlines for $60 and $100 for a color or shading to the tattoo.