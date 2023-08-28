SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — When you log into any streaming platform like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video or Disney Plus, you are bombarded with so many options. Here’s a list to narrow down your search for entertainment.

Comedy:

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: Set in the 1950s, this comedy show follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel as she pursues a career as a stand-up comedian after her marriage falls apart.

“The Good Place”: A clever comedy that explores the afterlife, following a woman who mistakenly ends up in “The Good Place” after her death.

“PEN15”: A coming-of-age comedy where two adult actresses play their middle school selves, navigating the awkwardness of early adolescence.

“Beef”: After a road rage incident between two strangers turns into a hilariously toxic relationship of never-ending revenge that changes both their lives forever.

“Ghosts”: A married couple, Samantha and Jay, moves into a house in Hudson Valley to start an Airbnb, but after Sam has a near-death experience, she can now see ghosts. Eight ghosts live in the house and are not happy.

Drama:

“Succession”: A drama centered around a wealthy media family and their internal power struggles.

“You”: This show follows Joe on his journey to find a woman to love, but his obsession with his crush gets deadly.

“Narcos”: A crime drama that delves into the rise and fall of infamous drug cartels in Colombia.

“The Sopranos”: A crime drama that follows the mob boss Tony Soprano as he navigates family and criminal life.

“Stranger Things”: The popular Netflix show explores the friendship of small-town kids considered underdogs to protect their community against a supernatural force.

Fantasy:

“His Dark Materials”: An adaptation of the Philip Pullam trilogy following the journey of a young girl in a parallel universe.

“Lovecraft Country”: A historical drama mixed with supernatural horror, and social commentary set in the 1950s.

“Black Mirror”: This is an anthology that examines society in thought-provoking stories crossing all genres with a new episode different from the last.

“Avenue 5”: A sci-fi comedy set in a luxury space cruise ship that is stuck in orbit, navigating crisis and absurd situations.

“The Umbrella Academy”: This superhero series focuses on a dysfunctional family of adopted siblings with extraordinary abilities as they face various challenges.

Horror/Thriller:

“Sharp Objects”: A psychological thriller centered around a journalist investigating a murder in her hometown.

“The Undoing”: A thriller centered around a woman whose life begins to unravel after a shocking event.

“The Haunting of Hill House”: Years after the tragic death of their mother, five siblings travel to the haunted house of her death to fight demons and mend family wounds.

“True Detective”: An anthology series with each season featuring a new cast and a complex mystery to unravel.

Writers Choice: