HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Do you want to do something fun with the family? Hilton Head Island has plenty to offer for those wishing to take to the water.

If you’re in that boat, why not go on a dolphin tour?

Dolphin tours are a great choice because they are oftentimes charged by the tour, not the person, so you’ll get the most bang for your buck if you’re going with the whole family. Here are five dolphin tours for you to compare your options with on Hilton Head.

Hilton Head Dolphin Tours

Looking for a private tour? You should consider Hilton Head Dolphin Tours. They have five out of five stars on Trip Advisor, and they provide tours that go from one and a half hours to four hours in length. They are also a dog-friendly tour so feel free to bring Fido along.

Their starting price is $250 for a tour with up to six people. Hilton Head Dolphin Tours is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. but you’ll want to call ahead in order to book your trip. You can find more information by visiting the link here.

Infinity Charters

Infinity Charters is another great option if you’re looking for a private dolphin tour. They have five out of five stars on Trip Advisor, and they provide tours that go from two hours to a full day.

This charter gives you the opportunity to meet Atlantic Bottlenose Dolphins. According to their website, you will see anywhere from a few to dozens of dolphins while on their tour.

The starting price for Infinity Charters is $299 for a tour of up to six people. They have more information available online about their dolphin tours and prices. You can find this information by clicking the link here.

Dolphin Seafari

If you have a large group of people, you’ll want to book with Dolphin Seafari. They have private group tours of up to 20 people.

If you don’t want to pay the fees of a private tour, you can buy individual tickets ranging from $10 for those under 2 years of age to $38 for those aged 13 and over.

The starting price for a private tour is $700. To get more information you can visit their website through the link here.

Hilton Head Ocean Adventures

Hilton Head Ocean Adventures is another option with an hour and a half tour. If you’re in a rush and want to see some dolphins in a time crunch, this is a great choice. They advertise their $250 tour for those who don’t have the time to take a longer one.

They also have tours that go up to three hours, with the longest tour costing $400 for a group of six. You can find more information about this tour and the rest of their offerings by clicking the link here.

Captain Mark’s Dolphin Cruises

Captain Mark’s Dolphin Cruises comes highly recommended with 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews out of almost 200 reviews. They offer individual tickets for their dolphin tours that start at $12.95 for children and $28.95 for those 13 and older.

You’ll want to book online in order to ensure that you have tickets for the tour as these tours tend to sell out quick. Tours are available Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. You can find more information about this tour by clicking the link here.