If you're heading to the beach to feel the warm sun on your skin and perhaps to take in the smell of the ocean filling the air, be sure to follow these Tybee Island beach rules and regulations to avoid any penalties.

Swimming area — Do not swim outside of the area extending 50 yards from the water’s edge.

Surfboarding — Surfboarding is permitted only in designated areas. No person shall operate a surfboard/paddle board unless it is equipped with an appropriate leash which is used at all times.

Jumping or diving from pier or public structure — Do not jump or dive from any pier or public structure except those that might be specifically built for that purpose and/or is specifically authorized in connection with a properly authorized special event.

Motorized watercraft — Do not operate any motorized watercraft, such as a jet ski, motorboat, and similar craft, within 1,000 feet of the waterline on any part of the beach between the north and south rock jetties.

Use of tobacco or related products — Do not smoke, vape or use tobacco or related products in an area of the public beach commencing at the improved right-of-way of 14th Street and proceeding easterly to the ocean and inclusive of the ocean and then proceeding in a southerly direction to the end of the right-of-way of 16th Street/Tybrisa Avenue, to include the dune areas and ocean adjacent to the beach.

Pets — Dogs or other pets are not allowed upon the beaches or structures erected thereon. This does not include properly certified guide dogs, or similar animals assisting the blind, deaf, or other physically handicapped persons.

Glass or breakable containers — Do not carry upon the beaches or structures erected thereon any glass or breakable containers.

Fires — Do not build or maintain any type of open fire on the beach, including any type of charcoal fire, whether or not in a grill or similar container.

Beer Kegs — The presence of beer kegs on the beach is often associated with underage drinking, littering, public intoxication and disorderly conduct and because such activities are in direct conflict with family recreation, such containers and similar devices for dispensing of large quantities of alcoholic beverages are expressly prohibited.

Nudity — No nudity on beaches.

Disturbing dune vegetation — Do not pick, gather, remove, walk in the dunes, or otherwise disturb the vegetation present on sand dunes, including sea oats.

Removal of live animals — Do not remove any non-regulated live animals including shells, sand dollars and hermit crabs and other invertebrates from the beach. This should not be construed as prohibiting recreational fishing or crabbing for blue crab as permitted by the Department of Natural Resources fishing regulations.

Sales or soliciting sales on the beach — Do not sell or offer for sale any goods, wares, merchandise, or food on the beach, or solicit from any person for the purchase of any goods, wares, merchandise, or food on the beach.

