SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Island is the perfect place to go if you want to bring your dog with you on your next vacation. Along with its dog-friendly beaches, there are plenty of dog-friendly hotels to choose from.

Here is a list of some dog-friendly hotels in the area to help you figure out which ones will work best for you and your pup.

Prices per night will vary on all of these hotels. The prices listed below are based off of the first week of May 2022 as they were listed during the time this article was written.

Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort

This resort allows for up to two dogs who are 50 pounds or less each as long as a valid credit card is on file. They have a pet fee of $200 per room per stay and dogs can not be left alone in the rooms. Cats and other animals are not permitted. Pet-friendly rooms are limited and must be reserved in advance.

This hotel has rooms starting at around $460 per night on weekdays and around $600 per night on weekends. You can find more information about them by clicking the link here. If you would like to read some of the reviews from others who have brought their pet with them to the hotel, you can click the link here.

The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort and Spa

The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort and Spa allows for one dog up to 40 pounds per stay. There is a pet fee of $150 per stay and a dog park at the north end of the property. Your dog can not be left alone in the room.

This resort and spa has rooms starting at around $300 per night though those rates do more than double on the weekend. You can find more information about them by clicking the link here. If you would like to read some of the reviews from others who have brought their pet with them to the hotel, you can click the link here.

Sonesta Resort Hilton Head

Sonesta Resort Hilton Head allows for two dogs of any size per stay. There is a pet fee of $150 per stay and a grassy area for pets to use on the property. Dogs that are well behaved can stay alone in their room as long as they are crated.

This resort has rooms starting at around $300 a night. All pet friendly rooms are on the ground floor and dogs that are visiting with their owners will receive beds, bowls, waterproof mats and treats at check-in. You can find more information about them by clicking the link here. If you would like to read some of the reviews from others who have brought their pet with them to the hotel, you can click the link here.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Hilton Head

Home2 Suites by Hilton Hilton Head will allow for two dogs up to 50 pounds to stay with guests per room per stay. The pet fee is $100 per stay. They also allow for cats if you’re interested in bringing your feline friend along instead.

This hotel has rooms starting at around $200 per night on weekdays and around $300 per night on weekends. You can find more information about them by clicking the link here. If you would like to read some of the reviews from others who have brought their pet with them to the hotel, you can click the link here.

Best Western Ocean Breeze Inn

Best Western Ocean Breeze Inn will allow for two pets up to 55 pounds to stay with guests per room per stay. The pet fee is $45 per day up to $100. Both dogs and cats are welcome at the inn. Well-behaved pets are allowed to be left alone rooms, but housekeeping will not be provided to said rooms in that case.

This hotel has rooms starting at around $150 per night on weekdays and around $250 per night on weekends. You can find more information about them by clicking the link here. If you would like to read some of the reviews from others who have brought their pet with them to the hotel, you can click the link here.