SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In an internet age where online scams are a daily presence and data sharing has become a business, will having a VPN become the norm?

What is a VPN? A Virtual Privacy Network is a service that protects your internet connection and privacy.

VPNs act as an intermediary between your device and a remote server owned by the VPN service.

Cloudwards.net reports that in 2023, 142 million people use a VPN in the United States.

VPNs help to:

Protect your online identity

Allows you to use public Wi-Fi safely

Protects your sensitive data

Prevents website blockers and firewalls on the internet

Prevents spy activity

Any site that uses HTTPS has a level of protection blocking observers from seeing specific sites you visit, but VPNs add an extra level of protection.

Increasing use of facial recognition

State legislators across the country are pushing for legislation to gate adult material from minors by possibly using biometric facial recognition.

Biometric facial recognition is a security technology that uses facial features to identify people and ages.

Additionally, the Entertainment Software Rating Board, ESRB, submitted an approval request to the Federal Trade Commission, FTC, to use such technology to confirm that minors are not purchasing adult-rated games.

As this technology advances and usage increases, the facial recognition market is expected to reach $16.74 billion by 2030, according to Allied Market Research.

Using a VPN can protect against facial recognition technology online as it allows you to search the internet privately protecting your digital identity.

VPN cons

Although VPNs can help in many ways to protect your data and cyber security, it is not a one-solution fix against hackers.

Viruses : Most VPNs do not scan software downloaded to your device, so if you download malware with a virus it will run whether you do or do not have a VPN.

: Most VPNs do not scan software downloaded to your device, so if you download malware with a virus it will run whether you do or do not have a VPN. Email scams: VPNs will not stop scammers from sending you malicious emails.

VPNs will not stop scammers from sending you malicious emails. Text scams: If a scammer knows your phone number, they do not need the internet to send you a message, so VPNs won’t minimize the risk.

If a scammer knows your phone number, they do not need the internet to send you a message, so VPNs won’t minimize the risk. Not all VPN providers are made the same.

AURA.com suggests using a multi-layered approach when it comes to digital security, such as using VPNs, antivirus software, and secure password managers.

For those interested in investing in a VPN here are the top 10 best VPN services according to Forbes Advisor.

Using a VPN is entirely up to the user depending on the cost of service, internet use, and personal preference, but it is important to note that a VPN is not a one-size-fits-all solution but is a good start to protecting your data.