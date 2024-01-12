JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The Jekyll Island Authority is working to increase tourism.

“People are very excited you will hear people screaming”

According to the Jekyll Island Authority, in the 1900s fishermen marked their nets with colorful glass globes that would break loose and wash ashore for beachcombers to then find their own treasure.

Jekyll Island Tourism officials were inspired by history to bring in tourism during the off-season by creating a scavenger hunt for these very globes.

“We were gonna walk around anyway right but now we have something to look for–a goal,” one couple said.

We asked Kathryn Hearn, marketing communications manager for the Jekyll Island Authority: These are the plastic globes that you can find, correct? So where exactly are they hidden on the island?

“So they’re going to be on paths, our beach village, our historic district, and this is definitely one of the ones you could find when you find it. It’s going to have a congratulations note in there and it will tell you exactly where to redeem your island treasure. So you can find these under a tree, at the base of a plant, off one of our bike paths we have 24 miles of bike paths, anywhere in our historic district here so these are very coveted”

So we asked: If you do find these is this the real treasure?

“This is not the real treasure as one of our real treasures is going to be this…,” Hearn said holding up one of the globes that can be found around the island that can later be exchanged for a special glass-blown piece of artwork that can be found at the guest information center on the causeway.

Two to five of these treasures are placed each day by volunteers called “beach buddies.”

There are over 200 total globes to be found from January to March 10, each is created by handpicked artists across the country and is also embossed with the year on the bottom.

“They come here with their friend, their family each year and they just enjoy the treasure hunt and what they find on the way,” Claud and Joyce told News 3.

They continued, “Even when you don’t find something I know that people get excited just about the treasures they do find on the island.”

“And even though we didn’t run across any globes we found that the real treasure was the island itself”

Stepping onto Jekyll is almost like going back in time or being in a movie.

“It exceeded my expectation certainly I didn’t know there was that much to do here”

Soak up the sun, or in our case stroll the paths on a cloudy day

the beauty of nature here is captivating to the eye, Driftwood Beach is my favorite part of the island. It feels like another world out there.

Eroded weathered trees from years in the making of all shapes sizes and textures.

Almost like a photograph, it’s an unforgettable experience.

“There’s a lot to explore here that you may have not seen before”