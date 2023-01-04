SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean weekends can’t be fun in Savannah. The city is filled with a variety of opportunities to have fun on weekends. Here’s a list of some events happening this weekend.

2023 Savannah Open Amateur and Pro Weekends

On Saturday, Jan. 7 Round 1 of the disc golf tournament will begin at 9:30 a.m. Round 2 will begin around 1 pm. and end at 4:30 p.m. On Sunday, Jan. 8, Round 3 will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the estimated time of awards will begin at 1:30 p.m. The event is free to watch at the Tom Triplett Community Park. Disc golf is played much like golf. Though instead of a ball and clubs, players use a flying disc.

Fresh Start Cooking Class

On Saturday, Jan. 7, this cooking class will feature Mediterranean foods. Those in attendance will learn to make white bean hummus, Mediterranean orzo salad, Greek shrimp kabobs, grilled swordfish, and olive oil cake. There will be a complimentary cheese & charcuterie board. The class is from 6 to 9 p.m. and tickets start at $80.

Let the Little Light Shine Screening

On Saturday, Jan. 7, starting at 3 p.m., the free screening will also include a premier of the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club PSA “Bullying”. To register for this event click here.

Sunny’s Closet Clothes Exchange

On Saturday, Jan. 7, head out for conversation and clothes swapping. Bring apparel, shoes, purses, and jewelry. Clothes should be folded or on hangers. For those bringing a lot of varying sizes, have them in general size order so they can be easily grouped items by size on racks and tables. Those with no items to bring are also welcome to attend. Any items left over not claimed by someone new or taken back by the original owner will be donated to charity.

Georgia Defensive Carry Course

On Sunday, Jan. 8, from 2 to 5 p.m., Focused Fire Training will be offering a course aimed at helping attendees better understand the weapons carry and self-defense laws of Georgia and how to properly and safely carry a weapon, etc. The cost is $29.99 per person. Ages 14 and up are welcome to the event.

Railroading Merit Badge Day

Happening on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., this program will focus on subject matter outlined in official requirements for the Railroading Merit Badge. Scouts that register for this program will receive a Railroading Merit Badge Workbook, have a chance to learn about railroad communications and railroad safety, go on an extended site tour, learn about different types of railroad revenue and railcars.

Scouts participating in this program will also explore more modern railroad history and equipment, learning about the formation of Amtrak and the current state of rail travel and freight traffic in the United States. Scouts will be encouraged to take notes in their workbooks and ask questions for the duration of the program.

The cost is $22 per person.