Deep Center hosts Block by Block education program for Savannah teens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local organization is inviting youth ages 15 to 18 to join a 10-month creative writing and leadership program.

The Block by Block program, created by the Deep Center, welcomes those interested in writing, poetry and community-based stories.

“As a writer and a creative person, it’s really important for young people to discover their voice early and discover the power of their voice really early,” Director of Youth Programs Ariel Felton said. “That’s something that Deep Center is really passionate about.”

Teens will be given the opportunity to discover their love of education while connecting with others.

“Block by Block is our high school program, and it’s a little more advanced than our middle school program,” Felton said. “They meet twice a week and they really get a chance to explore their communities.”

In the past, the Deep Center has collaborated with the Savannah Voice Festival, allowing some students to showcase their work.

“I’ve been able to see and work with this city’s most talented artists,” Creative Teaching Artists & Program Manager Marquice Williams said.

Williams said he’s had the opportunity to see these students grow in their talents far beyond this program.

This year the Block by Block program will partner with the Slam Program, taking youth from the city of Savannah with a passion for spoken word to travel for competition and partner with other local artists.

“We want to become a place where all artists can come and explore their crafts,” Williams said.

Young creatives can apply for the Block by Block scholarship. Click or tap here to view the form.