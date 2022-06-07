SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Deep Center is hosting the Deep Summer Block Party: Art in the Time of COVID to celebrate the release of Block by Block’s 2021-2022 anthology, and to offer an opportunity for the community to celebrate and learn more about Deep Center youth and adult programming.

The event will feature poetry, performances, food and music. It will take place on Sunday, June 26, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum located at 41 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Deep Center welcomes and encourages the community to join them in the monumental occasion.

“This will be our first public block party since the start of the pandemic,” says program manager Marquise Williams. “With new understandings and tools to combat COVID-19 being discovered everyday, we thought it important for the youth’s perspectives and experiential knowledge to be honored in this year’s anthology, as well as the showcase. At this event we will do just that with the communities that have supported them along the way.”

“Art in the Time of COVID is a subtitle of the anthology that the youth came up with together,” says teaching artist Ka’Dia Dhatnubia. “They expressed that storytelling through visual art and writing was often the way they processed everything happening in and around them. COVID is an artistic period worthy of study and engagement just as much as the Renaissance or Baroque period. This is our youth’s contribution to this period.”

The event is completely free, but registration is required for attendance. To register visit https://tinyurl.com/ 4y5x4xrp.

