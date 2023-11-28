SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Get ahead of the curve with an exclusive look into the trends that will dominate living rooms and porches this season.

The insights of this article come from a survey of 368 U.S. adults conducted by LawnStarter.

When is it too early to start decorating?

According to 36.6% of Americans, decorating for holidays before Halloween is too early, while 9.1% said it’s never too early.

Between Thanksgiving and Nov. 30, most begin to put up lights and a tree.

52.6% of Americans admit that there is competition in decorating among their neighbors and 29.9% among their family and friends.

The competition seems to go away with age, as the respondents aged 55 and up say they don’t compete when decorating.

Most adults plan to spend between $51 to $300 on holiday decorations with some 7.2% saying over $500. The survey found that women in their late 20s or early 30s splurge on decorations.

Americans plan to buy Christmas Trees, lights, candles, menorahs, ribbons and garlands.

Artificial vs. real trees

When it comes to getting a real or artificial tree, real trees beat artificial by 3.6%.

Both options have pros and cons; real trees are the more eco-friendly option but artificial ones last longer.

20% of respondents between the ages of 55 and 64 said they have an artificial tree that is older than 10 years.

While only 10% said they were planning on buying stockings, 52% said they plan to make DIY ornaments and garlands.

When do you take down decorations? 35.5% said before New Year’s, 29.9% in January, 7.5% in February and 3.6% said later in the year.

Holiday hacks