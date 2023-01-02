SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every year tens of millions of people are getting sick, and thousands are dying according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cause? Foodborne illness.

Foodborne illness is caused by consuming contaminated foods or beverages. Many different disease-causing microbes or pathogens can contaminate foods, so there are many different types of foodborne illnesses.

However, there is a good defense against it — safe food handling. Different temperatures affect the growth of bacteria in food but protection from foodborne illnesses can be done by properly handling, cooking and storing foods at safe temperatures.

According to the Georgia Department of Agriculture, all potentially hazardous foods, except those prepared for immediate consumption, must be maintained in a manner that prevents the growth or development of bacteria.

When holding foods for service, such as on a buffet line or a holding unit, the department says to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold to ensure foods do not remain at temperatures favorable to bacterial growth.

To find out if your favorite eatery or bar is practicing safe food handling take a look at its food service health inspection report found here.

Below is a list of food service establishments that scored a 75% or below on their food service health inspection report for the month of December 2022.

Super Tastes – Savannah located at 119 Charlotte Rd Suite H in Savannah scored a 70%. Some of their violations included raw chicken stored next to and above cooked chicken, multiple containers of sauces, ginger and cooking oil stored on the floor in the kitchen area and to-go trays stored on the floor in the storage area.

The Chocolate Martini Bar Savannah located at 1 N. Godley Station Blvd in Pooler scored a 73%. Some of their violations included the hand station in the main kitchen was out of paper towels and hand soap, and there was a trash can blocking hand sink usage.

The hand sink in the dessert room had no paper towels and was being used as a dump sink. During the inspection, the person in charge replaced paper towels for both hand sinks and planned to replace batteries/soap in the hand wash station. The person in charge also plans on ensuring hand sinks are being used properly and stocked.

There was also debris on “clean” dishes and utensils, no date marking/labeling for items held over 24 hours in the facility, grease build-up on walls and floor near equipment, build-up on cooking equipment, food and debris build-up on shelves and in the microwave and multiple fruit flies throughout the facility.

The Original Pancake House Savannah located at 7201-B Hodgson Memorial Dr. scored a 73%. Some of their violations included raw shelled eggs in the reach-in cooler on the main grill line above ready-to-eat products and whipping cream and sour cream held above 41°F.

The reach-in cooler near the drink station also had no power and was not maintaining temperatures of 41°F. During the inspection, the person in charge discarded the out-of-temperature food items and the reach-in unit is not to be used until it is repaired.

There was also a stack of wet wiping cloths next to the handwashing sink on the front-service line and wiping cloths being used as drain plugs in the triple sink. During the inspection, the person in charge placed the wet cloths in the laundry and will store wet cloths in sanitizer. The person in charge also planned to purchase proper drain plugs.

Sweet Potatoes located at 531 Stephenson Ave. scored a 74%. Some of their violations included mold-like build-up on a can opener, white and pink build-up on the front lip of the ice machine. This was corrected during the inspection as the person in charge removed the can opener for washing and planned to fully disinfect the ice machine.

Multiple foods were held above 41°F in a roll-top cooler. According to the Georgia Department of Agriculture, cold-holding equipment must be able to keep foods at 41°F or colder. The temperature of the ham, meatloaf and Swiss cheese was above 41°F.

The person in charge discarded the ham, meatloaf and cheese during the inspection.

Perfect Scores

Congratulations on the following food service establishments for earning a perfect score of 100% on their Food Service Health Inspection for December 2022 (Getty Images)

Savannah

AMC CLASSIC Savannah 10 located at 511 Stephenson Ave.

Avid Hotel Savannah South-Gateway located at 9 Gateway Blvd W.

B Local Catering (Mobile and Base of Operation) located at 1000 Eisenhower Dr. STE F

Blue Tie Catering located at 11935 Abercorn St.

Brochu’s Family Tradition located at 2400 Bull St STE 8

Bullpen located at 5901 Ogeechee Rd.

Burritos Pantano (Mobile and Base of Operation) located at 314 Drayton S.

C. Alexanders (Mobile Unit) located at 183 Wilshire Blvd.

Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District located at 321 Montgomery St.

Canal Classics (Enmarket Arena) located at 3219 College St.

Cane Kitchen located at 5901 Ogeechee Rd.

Carrie E. Gould Elementary School located at 4910 Pineland Dr.

Chuck E. Cheese located at 6700 Abercorn St.

Club Kitchen (Enmarket Arena) located at 3219 College St.

Coastal Harbor Health System located at 633 Stephenson Ave.

Country Inn and Suites by Radisson, Savannah Midtown located at 7576 White Bluff Rd.

Country Inn and Suites Savannah Airport located at 21 Yvette Johnson Hagins Dr.

Cuban Window Cafe located at 1116 Abercorn St.

Dismas Charities Inc. located at 1006 Lynes Ave

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Savannah Airport located at 50 Yvette Johnson Hagins Dr.

Economic Opportunity Authority located at 618 Anderson St.

EnMarket Arena (carts, grill, and main, club and suites kitchens) located at 620 Stiles Ave.

Fairfield Inn and Suites Savannah Midtown located at 5801 Abercorn St.

Fields Barbecue Pig on A Pit located at 1934 W. 52nd St.

Godley Station School located at 2135 Benton Blvd.

Hardees of Oasis Village located at 1 1 S. Gateway

Herman W. Hesse K-8 School located at 9116 Whitefield Ave.

Holy Pie! Pizzeria located at 4827 Waters Ave.

Homewood Suites By Hilton Savannah Airport located at 149 W. Mulberry Blvd.

Hooters of Savannah located at 4 Gateway Blvd W.

Jack Daniels Bar (Enmarket Arena) located at 3219 College St.

Jalisco Fresh located at 1000 Eisenhower Dr. STE B

Jamaica Taste located at 2002 Mills B Lane Blvd

James Delight Deli located at 11812 Middleground Rd.

Kis Café (Mobile and Base of Operation) located at 714 Mall Blvd.

Kona Ice of South Savannah (Mobile and Base of Operation) located at 4001 Augusta Rd.

Late Air located at 2805 Bull St.

Mithaas Indian Cuisine located at 11 Gateway Blvd STE 7

My Caribbean Place located at 284 Pennsylvania Ave.

Peggy Lynn’s Country Cooking located at 4119 -A Ogeechee Rd.

Pizza Hut located at 5212 Augusta Rd. STE 4

Port City Pizza (Enmarket Arena) located at 3219 College St.

The Coffee Fox located at 1103 Louisville Rd.

TownePlace Suites Savannah Midtown located at 11309 Abercorn St.

Sakura Place Japanese Restaurant located at 1190 King George Blvd A4

Savannah Christian Preparatory School (Valley Services Inc.) located at 1599 Chatham Pkwy

Savannah Commons located at 2 Peachtree Dr.

Savannah Elks Lodge #183 located at 183 Wilshire Blvd.

Savannah State University Football Concessions located at 3219 College St.

Savannah State University Tiger Arena located at 3219 College St.

Savannah State University Tiger Diner located at 3219 College St.

Savannah Yacht Club (Mobile and Base of Operation) located at 730 Bradley Point Rd.

Shuk Savannah located at 1313 Habersham St.

Slow Fire Barbecue (Base of Operations) located at 205 Television Circle Unit 3

Sobremesa Wine Bar located at 2312 Abercorn St.

Social Apostolate located at 502 Liberty St.

South Bridge Savannah Golf Club located at 415 Southbridge Blvd

Spanish Oaks Retreat located at 8510 Whitefield Ave.

Springhill Suites by Mariott Savannah located at 4 Gateway Blvd STE E

Staffords Public House located at 306 W. Upper Factors Walk

Starbucks Cafe at Midnight Sun located at 1 Resort Dr.

STEM Academy at Bartlett located at 207 E Montgomery Cross Rd.

Subway located at 1040 King George Blvd Suite 30

Subway located at 1900 Benton Blvd Suite 104

Subway located at 6 Mersey Way

Sunabella Senior Living located at 231 W. Montgomery Cross Rd.

Sweet Spice Restaurant Caribbean & American Delights located at 5515 Waters Ave.

Taco Bell located at 302 Mall BLVD

The Deck at Franklin Creek located at 910 Franklin Creek Rd N.

The Draft Room at Berwick located at 5730 Ogeechee Rd. Suite 110

The Savannah Gentlemen’s Club located at 325 E. Montgomery Cross Rd.

Tito’s South Bar (Enmarket Arena) located at 3219 College St.

True by Savannah Hilton Airport located at 90 Stephen S. Green Dr.

Vill’s Grill located at 10004 Abercorn St.

Vincenzo’s Pizzeria located at 12417 White Bluff Rd.

Wendy’s located at 294 Crossroads PKWY

Zaxby’s located at 8040 White Bluff Rd.

520 Wings (Enmarket Arena) located at 3219 College St.

Tybee Island

Beau & Arrows Frozen Yogurt located at 23 Tybrisa St.

The Sugar Shack located at 301 1st St.

Garden City

McDonald’s located at 4612 Augusta Rd.

La Chalupa Mexican Restaurant (Mobile and Base of Operation) located at 5200 Augusta Rd.

Pupuseria Jireh (Base of Operation and Mobile Unit) located at 309 Main St.

Woodville Tompkins High School (Culinary Arts) located at 151 Coach Joe Turner St.

Pooler

Baymont by Wyndam Pooler/Savannah located at 130 Continental Blvd

Best Western Plus Savannah Airport Inn and Suites located at 155 Bourne Ave.

Chick-fil-A located at 180 Pooler Pkwy

Cottonwood Suites located at 301 Governor Treutlen Dr.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit located at 1109 US-80

Jersey Mike’s Subs located at 246 Pooler PKWY STE G

Moe’s Southwest Grill located at 246 Pooler Pkwy Suite H

Smoothie King located at 155 Traders Way STE 200

Sushi Hana Japanese Restaurant located at 238 Pooler Pkwy

Zip Bob Traditional Korean Restaurant located at 1024 US-80 suite 118

Bloomingdale

Baldino’s Giant Jersey Subs located at 2890 Little Neck Rd.

Happy Days Ice Cream Parlor located at 403 US-80 B

Gateway Community Service Board located at 600 D.O.T. Barn Rd.

Roma Pizza of Bloomingdale located at 403 US-80