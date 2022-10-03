SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools.

Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students nutritious meals that would aid them in growing and learning. Today, American schools serve more meals than most restaurant chains. On a typical school day, millions of children in the U.S. eat lunches that are offered by their schools. So, while it is important to pay close attention to academic standards, it is a good idea to be attentive to food safety practices.

For information on how Chatham County Food Inspections are rated and way’s to check them click here.

Barnes Restaurant located at 5320 Waters Ave. in Savannah scored a 70% on their food inspection for the month of September. Some of their violations included raw fish stored above cooked baked potatoes in the walk-in cooler, build-up inside of the ice machine, build-up and food debris inside of the microwave and carbon and grease build-up on top of flat top grill and water coming up through floor drains when toilets were flushed.

Nessie’s Café located at 601 Penn Waller Dr. in Savannah scored a 70% on their food inspection for the month of September. Some of their violations included raw eggs stored next to ready-to-eat lettuce in reach-in cooler and multiple food items like pepperoni and turkey held in reach-in freezer at 53F when the temperature should be maintained at 41 degrees. The inspector had the person in charge throw the items away during the inspection.

Korea Garden located at 20 E. Derenne Ave. in Savannah scored a 71% on their food inspection for the month of September. Some of their violations included a dead lizard in the main kitchen, raw beef stored above kimchi (this was corrected during the inspection), multiple dishes stored in the reach-in freezer were uncovered, and the dish machine was not pulling sanitizer.

Savannah State University King Frazier Building scored a 76% on their food inspection for the month of September. Some of their violations included multiple handwashing stations lacking soap and/or paper towels, an a/c unit actively leaking water onto food-contact surfaces, pipes leaking, faucet spewing water, and drains full and possibly clogged.

Waffle House located at 1940 President St. in Savannah scored a 77% on their food inspection for the month of September. Some of their violations included build-up within ice bins, chili prepared over 24 hours before stored in reach in cooler, out-of-compliance holding temperatures, and multiple items (gravy, biscuits, mushrooms, chili, etc.) with no label nor date marking.

Super Tastes located at 119 Charlotte Rd, Suite H in Savannah scored a 79% on their food inspection for the month of September. Some of their violations included multiple food items stored uncovered throughout the facility and a container of rice stored on a trash can.

Below, the following eating and drinking establishments scored a perfect 100% on their Food Inspections in September. (Getty Images)

Perfect scores in Savannah:

Reed House located at 2812 Bee Rd.

No Sauce Barbeque located at 5224 Skidaway Rd. Suite B

Belford’s Savannah Seafood & Steaks located at 315 W. Saint Julian St.

Crab Du Juor Savannah located at 7804 Abercorn St. Unit 70A

Sweet Spice Restaurant located 5515 Waters Ave.

Sweet Spice Mobile 2 and Base Operation located at 5515 Waters Ave.

Lone Wolf Lounge located at 224 E. 41st St.

Barberitos Savannah located at 4525 Habersham St.

Gryphon Tea Room located at 341 Bull St.

Arts at the Gryphon located at 345 Bull St.

The 5 Spot Sandfly located at 7360 Skidaway Rd. Suite E-1

Simple Soul of Savannah located at 1915 Montgomery St.

Better Than Sex – A Dessert Restaurant located at 410 W Broughton St.

520 Wings (Mobile Unit) located at 2705 Bull St.

St. Joseph’s/Candler Lunch Box located at 5353 Reynolds St.

Hissho Sushi at St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital located at 5353 Reynolds St.

Billy’s Place located at 21 E. McDonough St.

Renowned Food, LLC DBA After Ate located at 40 E. Derenne Ave.

Renowned Food, LLC DBA Willyums located at 40 E. Derenne Ave.

Renowned Food LLC DBA Willyums (Base Operation) located at 40 E. Derenne Ave.

Country Inn and Suites Savannah Airport located at 21 Yvette Johnson Havins Dr.

Salvation Army’s Senior Citizens located at 3000 Bee Rd.

Victory North Savannah located at 2603 Whitaker St.

The Garage at Victory North located at 2605 Whitaker St.

Savannah Golf Club Pool Kitchen located at 1661 E. President St.

Employability located at 7209 Seawright Dr.

Azalealand Nursing Home Inc. located at 2040 Colonial Dr.

C-Port Grubzzz (Mobile Unit and Base Operations) located at 1899 Skidaway Rd.

Elizabeth’s on 37th located at 105 E. 37th St.

Stephen Williams House located at 128 W. Liberty St.

The Coffee Shop at St. Joseph’s/Candler located at 5353 Reynolds St.

Subway located at 5500 White Bluff Rd. Unit C

Pizza Hut Store Number 34715 located at 2405 Skidaway Rd.

Memorial Health University Medical Center, Children’s Hospital of Savannah located at 4700 Waters Ave.

Dominos located at 1900 E. Victory Dr.

Knights of Columbus located at 3 W. Liberty St.

Starbucks Store # 14467 located at 2106 E. Victory Dr.

Cohen’s Retreat located at 5715 Skidaway Rd.

Rita’s Ice of Savannah (base operation) located at 7878 US Hwy 80

Kayak Kafe Midtown located at 5002 Paulsen St.

Alligator Soul located at 114 Barnard St.

Lil Mark’s Wings and Fries located at 3619 Bull St.

Sushi Zen located at 1100 Eisenhower Dr. Unit 4B

Steed’s Bar located at 44 Echols Ave.

Comfort Inn Midtown located at 7110 Hodgson Memorial

Yoshi’s Kitchen (Mobile 1) located at 1100 Eisenhower Dr.

Sushi Zen/Yoshi’s Kitchen (base of operations) located at 1100 Eisenhower Dr.

Lil Mark’s Base of Operation located at 3619 Bull St.

Royal Tasty Ave. Food Truck located at 2.5 E. Lathrop Ave.

Ration Cafe’ located at 201 W. Oglethorpe Ave.

Chick-Fil-A Store #2630 (Base of Operation and Mobile) located at 2111 E. Victory Dr.

Island Miniature Golf and Games located at 7890 US Hwy. 80

The Culturist Union located at 3129 Bull St.

Sunny Side Up located at 800 E. Derenne Ave.

Rogue Water Tap House located at 38 MLK Jr. Blvd.

Chipotle Mexican Grill located at 1801 E. Victory Dr.

Zoe’s Kitchen # 176 located at 1821 E. Victory Dr.

Landmark Hospital of Savannah, LLC located at 800 E. 68TH St.

The House of Mata Hari located at 306 Lower Factors Walk

Aqua Vitae Lounge located at 719 E. 65th St.

McDonald’s Palma 21, LLC located at 600 E. Derenne Ave.

Ruth Chris Steakhouse located at 111 W. BAY St.

Target Starbucks located at 1907 Victory Dr.

Holiday Rivers Edge located at 6206 Waters Ave.

Bay Street Blues located at 17 E Bay St.

Chart House located at 202 W. BAY St.

The Melting Pot located at 232 E. Broughton St.

Front Porch Improv, LLC located at 210 W. Victory Dr.

The Peach Cobbler Factory located at 51 Barnard St.

17 Hundred 90 Inn and Restaurant 307 E. President St.

Starbucks Coffee Kiosk Kroger Food Store # GA 309S located at 495 Johnny Mercer Blvd.

Husk Savannah located at 12 W. Oglethorpe Ave.

McDonalds Palma located at 6740 Waters Ave.

Baldino’s Giant Jersey Subs located at 6001 Ogeechee Rd. Unit 104

Jalisco Fresh, Inc. located at 1000 Eisenhower Dr. B

Springhill Suites Midtown located at 11317 Abercorn

Perfect scores in Pooler:

Chik-fil-A at Savannah Quarters located at 2021 Pooler Pkwy

Flat Top Grill Inc. located at 125 Foxfield Way Suite 5

Legacy at Savannah Savannah Quarters located at 101 Shepherd Way

Noble Roots located at 100 Blue Moon Xing Suite 101

Molly’s Fish and Chips (Mobile Unit) located at 110 Towne Center Dr. Suite 300

Stir Coffee located at 505 Hwy. 80 W. Suite A

Aloft Savannah Airport located at 1423 Benton Blvd

Perfect scores on Tybee Island:

Tybean Art and Coffee Bar located at 1213 Old US-80

Mi Vida located at 1315 Butler Ave.

Perfect score on Wilmington Island:

Kakki located at 4700 US-80 W, Suite H

Schools that scored a perfect score of 100%:

Bloomingdale Elementary School located at 1 E. Main St., Bloomingdale

East Broad Elementary School located at 400 E. Broad St., Savannah

Marsh Point Elementary School located at 135 Whitemarsh Island Rd., Savannah

A.B. Williams Elementary School located at 1150 Wheaton St., Savannah

Myers Middle School located at 2025 E. 52nd St., Savannah

Savannah High School located at 400 Pennsylvania Ave., Savannah

Jenkins High School located at 1800 Derenne Ave., Savannah

Sage @ Calvary Day School located at 4625 Waters Ave., Savannah

St. Vincent’s Academy located at 207 E. Liberty St., Savannah

Benedictine Military School located at 6502 Seawright Dr., Savannah

Oglethorpe Charter School located at 7202 Central Ave., Savannah