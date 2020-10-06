Davenport House Museum offers glimpse at 1820s Savannah for 200th anniversary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — To mark its 200th anniversary, the Davenport House Museum is taking virtual and in-person visitors back to the year 1820.

Museum director Jamie Credle says the “fascinating” parallels between that year and 2020, including a deadly pandemic, will be the focus of the Davenport House’s program throughout October.

“Probably 900 people of a population of 7,000 died from yellow fever, so it was just a horrendous calamity,” Credle said of 1820 in Savannah, adding, “There was also a presidential election that year and there was a census that year.”

In addition to the economic depression that occurred just before 1820, Credle also shares that 200 years ago, the city saw a devastating 12-hours-long fire that destroyed over 460 buildings.

Related Content Take an eerie look back at Savannah’s deadly 1820 yellow fever epidemic at Davenport House

She says the museum hopes that the focus on these events will add some historical perspective to what’s happening today.

“We want people to understand that people in the past went through hard times, that their hard times are completely different than our hard times,” Credle said. “We also want people to understand that you look back on the past and think it was very simplistic, but the past was very complicated.”

While the Davenport House will continue to welcome visitors at limited capacity while following COVID-19 safety protocol, the museum director says in light of the pandemic, they have modified their annual October living-history program, “Dreadful Pestilence: Yellow Fever in Savannah.”

“We can’t give our yellow fever program as we normally would through the house in the night with people close together, so in intervals, generally on Fridays, we will put a produced video on our Facebook page and on YouTube of a particular aspect of our yellow fever program and of 1820,” Credle said.

“We hope when everything is over, they’ll come back and see it in person,” she added.

Learn more about the Davenport House Museum’s October tours and programs by clicking here.