SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Father-daughter dates are a creative way for fathers to connect with their daughters and an easy way to make their relationship stronger. Here are five ideas that can help get daughters excited about a date with their first love.

Mini Golf: Have fun times and make great memories. Mini golf can help kids learn essential lessons in sportsmanship, helps them achieve experience in following rules and being considerate to others. It is also a good lesson in patience and cooperation.

Bogeys Sports Bar and Mini Golf

A full 18-hole course with water penalty hazards, and elevation changes.

Also offers a variety of arcade games to play and yard games.

Located at 7890 U.S. 80 E.

Hours of operation Monday — Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For more information visit Bogeys Sports Bar & Mini Golf (bogeysbar.com)

Treehouse Adventures

Free Wi-Fi, and an ATM inside.

Located inside the Savannah Mall at 14045 Abercorn St, Savannah, Ga.

Hours of operation: Monday through Thursday 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information visit Tree House Home (treehouseadventures.net)

Or, contact at info@treehouseadventures.net

Museum: An ideal learning environment, children are able to explore their interests through authentic objects, hands-on exhibits, and activities.

Georgia State Railroad Museum

With a fully operational turntable, explore historic railcars, experience the handcar, and go on guided tours. Visitors can also experience a site tour by train on a historic steam or diesel locomotive.

Located at 655 Louisville Rd.

Hours of operation Monday — Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information visit Georgia State Railroad Museum (chsgeorgia.org)

To see the train ride schedule, visit Train Ride Schedule.

Savannah Children’s Museum

The museum features over a dozen exhibits designed to expand the imaginations of children including an exploration maze, a reading nook and a sensory garden. It’s a way for kids to learn, explore and play.

Located at 303 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Hours of operation are Wednesday — Sunday 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information visit Savannah Children’s Museum (chsgeorgia.org)

Escape Room: Kids are able to experience a sense of pride after solving a particularly challenging puzzle. In the process, they learn valuable life skills like persistence, creative thinking, and teamwork.

Escape Savannah

Match wits and skills against clues, riddles and puzzles in 60 minutes with two themed rooms to choose from.

Located at 905 Abercorn St.

Hours of operation are Tuesday — Sunday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information visit Escape Savannah | Savannah attraction

The Escape Company

Fun for all ages, first-time players or expert escapers, there are rooms perfect for many.

Located at 30 Montgomery St.

Hours of operation are Monday — Wednesday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Thursday — Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

For more information visit (theescapecompanysavannah.com)

Trampoline Park: Let out some energy at an indoor trampoline park! Kids seeing their parents engage in active, physical play while getting exercise, could help them learn that those values are important.

DEFY Savannah

Offers activities like dodgeball, basketball, a ninja course and zip line.

Located at 3609 Ogeechee Rd. B

Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information visit DEFY Savannah | Georgia | DEFY Trampoline Parks

Exhilarate Savannah

Offers activities like a kids corner, jump zone, x-climb and an arcade.

Located at 105 Tibet Ave.

Hours of operation are Sunday — Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

More information can be found at Exhilarate Savannah| Your #1 Adventure Zone

Get Ice Cream: Enjoy casual and quality time talking with your child as you enjoy ice cream together. With so many varying options available, from traditional to sugar-free to vegan, ice cream is always a good idea.

Leopold’s Ice Cream

Serve homemade super-premium ice cream that’s unchanged since 1919 as well as vegan options like strawberry, mint chocolate chip and raspberry sorbet.

Located at 212 E. Broughton St.

Hours of operation are Monday — Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information visit Leopold’s Ice Cream | A Savannah Tradition (leopoldsicecream.com)

Locally Made Savannah

Features ice cream flavors like buttercup and a soda pop shop, featuring milkshakes, and specialty drink concoctions.

Located at 223 W. Broughton Street

Hours of operation are Monday — Sunday 10 a.m to 6 p.m.

For more information visit Home – Locally Made Savannah