Cute Valentine’s Day ideas that won’t break the bank

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you looking for something to do for the holiday that won’t leave your wallet empty? Do you not have the funds right now to go “all-out” in the ways you might have done in the past? That’s all okay. Here are some inexpensive ways you can celebrate Valentine’s Day with the ones you love.

Make homemade cards

Making cards for your loved ones can help you to remember all of the ways you appreciate them. In turn, they can see and read about that appreciation through your heartfelt gift. Additionally, you will be able to bond as you make the cards together.

Not sure where to start? The YouTube video linked here from “Create and Craft TV” has some great tips on how to make your own cards. If that seems too complicated, Pinterest will be your best friend in getting ideas for easier cards to DIY.

Bake some cake pops

Cake pops are something easy and fun that the whole family can get involved in or can be made with just two people. The tutorial from “Pint Sized Baker,” linked here, gives some great ideas on how to make a variety of Valentine’s Day-themed cake pops. The recipe for cake pops is already super simple, but if you don’t want to bake you can buy a pre-iced cake, some cake pop sticks (or just some straws) and melting chocolate to make it even easier.

Make a scrapbook together

If you already have printed photos of you and the person or people you’re celebrating with, why not make a scrapbook? The amount you’ll pay to make your crafting dreams come to life is up to you, but don’t worry if you don’t have much money to dedicate to this project. If you check out the link here you can see a YouTube by “My Happy Space” on how people can easily scrapbook on a budget.

Create a bucket list together

Maybe this year isn’t the year to book a weeklong vacation to go skiing in Colorado, but one day that time might come. Sit down and make a list of all the things you want to one day do together, be they big or small. Then, you can get an idea for fun activities to do together in the future.

Stream some Valentine’s Day-themed movies

This is perhaps the easiest thing on this list to do. Just make a list of your favorite Valentine’s Day-themed movies, find out where you can stream them (hint: YouTube has a lot of older movies available to stream for free), and settle down for a day of ease. If you’re struggling to find some movies that are family-friendly, the link here will bring you to an article by Good Housekeeping that can help.