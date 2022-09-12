SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each year, thousands of fans gather to celebrate pop culture and science fiction in Atlanta. People travel from all over the state of Georgia as well as from all over the country to attend what they say is the largest multi-media and pop culture convention in the universe: Dragon Con.

There’s plenty to do at Dragon Con. You can attend panels on a variety of things including but not limited to subjects like “Puppetry and other-ness,” “Gandalf vs Sauron,” and “Activism in Video Gaming.” There’s a parade that the over 60,000 attendees as well as the public can attend. There’s even photoshoots with celebrities.

There are five host hotels for the convention in downtown Atlanta. These include the Hilton, Marriot, Hyatt, Westin and Sheraton hotels. The AmericasMart is also utilized so that each floor is filled with vendors selling nerd and pop culture-themed items.

With all of that in mind, WSAV’s Angel Colquitt spoke with two individuals living in the Savannah area about their experiences preparing for and attending the convention.

Ben Norris and his wife Hayeley met in the Army in 2010 while deployed. They now live together in what Hayeley calls their “nerd museum” of a house. Lining their walls are posters, on their t-shirts are anime references. Hayeley, a SCAD student now, says that every aspect of her life is revolving around nerd-dom.

When asked what they were looking forward to most about the convention, Hayeley said it was the vendor hall.

The vendor hall consists of several floors of the AmericasMart, growing larger every year. There you can buy seemingly any piece of memorabilia you could think of. Looking for a table for the ultimate roleplay game experience? How about comics? What if you want a new Lolita dress? They’ve got those things and thousands of other items to look through to find the perfect convention souvenir.

“It’s four stories of vendors,” Ben said.

“I’m just so excited,” Hayeley continued.

At the convention, Hayley and Ben met WSAV again to discuss how things were going and what they had enjoyed the most while attending.

They had rocked out at the Rocky Horror Picture Show, spent Friday at the vendor hall, and saw Aurelio Voltaire perform.

“It was pirate sea shanty stuff,” Hayeley explained, noting that it wasn’t her vibe but that she stayed to hang out with her friends.

Overall, the couple said they had a blast and would be staying until Monday. It would be a bit of a tight squeeze as Ben was shipping out on Tuesday to Germany.

However, Ben said that it was important for him to go to the convention before he left the country.

“I’m invested in this,” he said.

If you’re interested in learning more about Dragon Con, you can click or tap on the link here.