SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An advent calendar is a fun way to count down to Christmas, giving you a new item or task daily for you or gifted to a loved one.

These calendars could be made out of anything, normally paper and wood, and can also be bought in various stores.

Advent calendar decor

You want your calendar to be numbered for the days of the month, and easy to open and hang up.

Depending on what you would like to fill your calendar with, the materials you can use to make your calendar are endless:

Notecards

Envelopes

Gift bags

Cardboard

Ornaments balloons

Paper cups

Stickers

Takeout boxes

Types of calendars

Acts of service calendar: This low-cost project is a great way to give back to the community and embrace the holiday spirit.

Acts of the day could be: “Donate your old clothes,” “Volunteer,” “Clean up the park,” “Make care packages for the homeless,” etc.

Kindness calendar: Write down empowering quotes and affirmations for the day. You can include your favorite quotes from role models or add personal goals.

Movie calendar: Count down to Christmas with a movie marathon of films you love and films you are interested in.

Pet calendar: Share with your furry friends the joy of the holidays with a new treat for them to try each day.

Coffee calendar: For the coffee lovers, you can sample different flavors and switch up your morning joe.

Shot calendar: Taste a variety of spirit samples.

Perfume/cologne calendar: Smell differently and surprise yourself or a loved one with a new luxury fragrance every day.

Gift calendar: Make and fill a calendar with something that interests your loved one for them to be surprised each day.

Calendar gift ideas

Jewelry

Earrings: Open and wear a new pair every day. Amazon has a variety of kits you can find from $7 to $22.

Charms: For those who like charm bracelets and necklaces, fill each day with a new charm to add to your accessories. Etsy has a large selection from $2 to $25 depending on style.

Candy & treats

Beauty products

Toys

Your advent calendar can be whatever you want it to be. Mix and match gifts and play around with themes.

This could be a family effort, making a calendar, or you can purchase a premade advent calendar, as long as it brings joy to you and the ones you love.