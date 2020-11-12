Compassion Christian Church opens community center to public

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local church is inviting Savannahians to stop by its newly opened community center.

Compassion Christian Church’s community center opened its doors for the first time on Nov. 10. It’s located at the church’s East Campus off of Old Montgomery Road.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, church leaders say they want to provide a space for families and children in need.

“We realized immediately that people needed food, and our partnerships with our local schools edified to us that there needed to be a space for free WiFi and technology for families,” said campus pastor Drew Humphreys.

In addition to free-of-charge internet access, he says students are able to check out laptops, as well.

“We also have food available for anyone who has food scarcity and needs help with that,” Humphreys told WSAV NOW, adding that the bags of food contain enough items to feed a family for a few weeks.

“We will also have a care office where if others have benevolence needs, they can fill out an application and we can help with those,” he said.

The volunteer- and staff-run Compassion Community Center will open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m., according to Humphreys.

“We wanted to give that later time frame for families who may be double-working parents, so they could bring their kids over if they needed to in the evening,” Humphreys said.

He and fellow church leaders will take COVID-19 precautions to ensure the safety of community center visitors.

“As a church through this entire pandemic, we’ve lived with this Philippians 2 model that we consider others better than ourselves,” he said. “We’re going to make everybody wear a mask, we’re going to be taking temperatures prior to someone coming in, we’re practicing social distancing at all times and we have hand sanitizer.”

Humphreys adds that the community center also offers LifeChange Christian Counseling sessions on Fridays by appointment only.

The church invites anyone in the community to visit the center regardless of whether they’re a member.

“We want to see everyone come in here so that they can, you know, feel the love of Jesus when they come here,” Humphreys says.

The multicampus Compassion Christian Church has grown to seven locations across southeast Georgia since it first opened in 1964 as Savannah Christian Church.