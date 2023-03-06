SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A company is supporting those who make the decision to go under the knife this month for a vasectomy.

Starting on Monday, March 6, Jack Link’s is giving away “Tender Meat for Tender Meat” post-vasectomy care packages.

“Based on some reports, it’s the time of year that urologists see a significant increase in scheduled vasectomies — so while fans go nuts for their favorite team, many will be on the couch keeping their own nuts on ice,” stated Jack Link’s.

The company said the post-vasectomy care package isn’t just a funny TikTok trend this year but instead is for those who schedule their vasectomy in March.

“Jack Link’s jerky is the perfect meat snack to have on-hand while watching sports,” stated Tracy Fleischhacker Quigley, senior brand director at Jack Link’s. “It takes a lot of balls to get snipped and we know tournament season is a good time to kickback and recover. Our tender meat snacks will help take the mind off of the recovery so guys can focus on the thrill of the games and enjoy their favorite Jack Link’s protein snacks.”

Jack Links Care package. (Photo courtesy of Jack Links)

Each “Tender Meat for Tender Meat” care package includes Extra Tender Original Beef Steak Strips, Teriyaki Beef Jerky, BBQ Tender Bites and Teriyaki Tender Bites, a tender meat ice pack, a ball game, a tender meat blanket and a pair of Sasquatch socks.

Between now and March 13, fans can enter for a chance to win one of 50 “Jack Link’s Tender Meat for Tender Meat” care packages by following @jacklinksjerky on Instagram and @jacklinks on Twitter and commenting with a scissors, meat and basketball emoji along with #tendermeatsweepstakes on the specified “Tender Meat for Tender Meat” posts.

For official rules and to learn more about Jack Link’s, click here.