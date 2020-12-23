Community creates video to show support for neighbor battling COVID-19

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Ruth and Rob McBrayer have been married for 40 years and work side by side at Palmetto Veterinary Hospital.

But when the couple contracted COVID-19, for the first time, they had to spend an extended time apart.

“I had symptoms for 48 hours,” Rob said. “I sat on the couch and didn’t move. Ruth kept going but after about five days, her breathing was getting worse. So we went to the hospital.”

Sixteen days later, Ruth is still battling symptoms in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

“For 45 years, she’s the girl I’ve been sleeping next to. And that’s a big, empty house,” Rob said. “When the room is full of air and you can’t get it, it’s a scary thing. I don’t wish this on anybody.”

The McBrayer’s neighbors wanted them to know they aren’t alone. They created a get-well-soon video to show they’re all rooting for her safe recovery.

“The neighbors did this on their own,” Rob said. “It was a total surprise. It was a Christmas gift for Ruth. It’s heartwarming. We’re laughing, crying. It touched you down deep.”

Rob says Ruth is getting better each day. But their neighbors’ act of kindness was the support they needed to make it through the holiday apart.

“Miracles happen around you all day long,” he said. “The things money can’t buy. It can’t buy friendship, it can’t buy love, it can’t buy affection, it can’t buy community. Put the people you love in your arms and hold onto them.”

“She’s a fighter. The doctors found that out,” Rob added. “And we’re praying that she’ll come home happy, healthy, and safe.”