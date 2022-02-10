SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you looking for some laughs? Here are five comedians coming to Savannah this year that you should keep your eye on.
Leanne Morgan
When: Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.
Where: Savannah Civic Center/Johnny Mercer Theatre
Price range: $26.75-$46.75
A link to get tickets can be found here.
John Mulaney
When: April 1 at 7 p.m.
Where: Enmarket Arena
Price Range: $54.50-$295
A link to get tickets can be found here.
Tom Segura
When: May 12 at 7 p.m.
Where: Savannah Civic Center/Johnny Mercer Theatre
Price Range: $72-$150
A link to get tickets can be found here.
Mike Epps
When: March 4 at 8 p.m.
Where: Enmarket Arena
Price Range: $59 -$125
A link to tickets can be found here.
Jo Koy
When: March 11 at 8 p.m.
Where: Savannah Civic Center/Johnny Mercer Theatre
Price Range: $35.50-$370
A link to tickets can be found here.