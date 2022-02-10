Comedians coming to Savannah this year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you looking for some laughs? Here are five comedians coming to Savannah this year that you should keep your eye on.

Leanne Morgan

When: Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.

Where: Savannah Civic Center/Johnny Mercer Theatre

Price range: $26.75-$46.75

John Mulaney

When: April 1 at 7 p.m.

Where: Enmarket Arena

Price Range: $54.50-$295

Tom Segura

When: May 12 at 7 p.m.

Where: Savannah Civic Center/Johnny Mercer Theatre

Price Range: $72-$150

Mike Epps

When: March 4 at 8 p.m.

Where: Enmarket Arena

Price Range: $59 -$125

Jo Koy

When: March 11 at 8 p.m.

Where: Savannah Civic Center/Johnny Mercer Theatre

Price Range: $35.50-$370

