SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Comcast military veterans and employees recently launched its Flag Replacement Program to help local customers and non-customers alike show their American spirit by replacing distressed flags while they are in the field.

If a Comcast employee notices a worn-out flag at a home or business, the technician shares the location with the flag replacement team, who contacts the individual or business and offers to replace it – for free. Flags are replaced for residents, nonprofits and small businesses, regardless of whether they are Comcast customers.

The old flags are retired in accordance with military protocols.

“They retire the flag one of three ways. They do it through the VFW, the Boy Scouts, or through the American Legion. There’s an official process to take care and respect the flag,” explained Alex Horwitz, vice president of public relations at Comcast NBC Universal.

In Savannah, employees have already begun the program and have replaced 15 flags for residents. Horwitz said Savannah residents have been very pleasantly surprised to have their flags replaced.

“We want to get the word out to let folks know if you’ve got a flag in the front, we’re going to be driving around. If we see it, we may approach to see if you’d be OK with us replacing it,” said Horwitz.

The Flag Replacement Program is led by employees who participate in Comcast’s Veterans Network Employee Resource Group known as “VetNet.” Members include Comcast employees who are military veterans, active participants in the Reserves, military family members and other supporters of the military community.

photo provided by Comcast

“I am the third generation of my family to have served my country. It’s incredibly rewarding to work for a company that not only supports active military and their families but also retired military members as well,” said Tom Longworth, a Comcast tech ops manager who served in the U.S. Army.

“I also appreciate how Comcast allows its employees to take leave in order to fulfill their military duties,” Longworth continued. “Finally, I appreciate our VetNet employee resource group, that supports those who have served – which is where our flag replacement program originated.”

Many of the members are Comcast front-line technicians who notice distressed flags during their daily routes.

“I’m proud of our employees for launching this thoughtful program in our region,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast regional SVP. “Our teams take pride in supporting their communities, and this is especially meaningful for those employees who have served our country.”

Comcast was founded by U.S. Navy veteran Ralph Roberts decades ago. Today, the company has employed more than 21,000 members of the military community.

In 2020, Comcast NBCUniversal was ranked Number 1 by Military Times on its Best for Vets: Employers list. This year, Comcast Cable was recognized by VETS Indexes as a 5 Star Employer, recognizing the organization’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting Veterans, National Guard and reserve service members and military spouses.

“I think Ralph Roberts would have been incredibly proud of the role Comcast takes in supporting our employees who are military veterans and their families,” Horwitz said. “This was part of his vision when the company was founded, not only to support the communities, but eventually we were able to find ways to support our employees who are in the military community. It’s very gratifying.”

To learn more about Comcast’s support of the military, visit this link.