BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Colleton River Club is preparing to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the award-winning Nicklaus Course, which saw its first round of golf on September 28, 1992.

Considered one of the finest 18 holes in the game by some golf legends, the course strikes a balance between challenge and playability. The Jack Nicklaus Course at Colleton River measures over 7,100 yards from the tips.

“We’re honored to be celebrating 30 years,” said General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Timothy Bakels. “It’s something special to be home to what Jack Nicklaus calls a ‘masterful creation.’ Each day, for the last 30 years, the Nicklaus Course at Colleton River Club has rewarded golfers with the beauty and joy of our coast.”

Jack Nicklaus drawing up plans on the Nicklaus Course over 30 years ago. (Photo provided by Colleton River Club)

An example of the work of golf legend Jack Nicklaus, the course has achieved notoriety for being visually stunning and challenging. The course provides glimpses of the marsh on the front nine before finishing the round in a dramatic fashion exposed to the winds and scenic vistas provided by the Colleton River.

The Nicklaus Course is located at the Colleton River Club in Bluffton, S.C. (Photo provided by Colleton River Club)

Now retired from professional golf, Nicklaus once said, “My greatest pleasure in creating this golf course at Colleton River is the enjoyment it will bring its members long beyond my golf career and my lifetime. I consider it one of my finest accomplishments.”

Colleton River Club Members will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Nicklaus Course at a private celebration in May.

For more information about the Colleton River Club, visit here.