SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Picture-perfect Mistletoe Falls, a quaint town enveloped in perpetual holiday spirit, is thrust into turmoil as its cherished Christmas Festival hangs in the balance.

It is up to a big city girl and a general store owner to save the Christmas Festival and the town’s holiday spirit.

“When you come in and watch the show, it feels like if Savannah were a Christmas movie how would it feel, this is it,” said Sallie Just Sallie who plays Gingerbread.

This show is being put together by the Savannah Cabaret performing at Club One, directed by screenwriter Rick Garman who has written and produced 17 Christmas movies.

His goal now is to bring Savannah a hilarious, irreverent musical parody.

“They get made fun of a lot, those cheesy Christmas movies, so I decided, who would be better to make fun of cheesy Christmas movies than a guy who writes a lot of them?” said Garman.

The cast will be singing over two dozen holiday favorites live.

“Live performances of great Christmas music, plus a very funny original script makes it a unique, very different thing I don’t think has been done before,” said Garman.

The show will feature classic Christmas songs like “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland” and “White Christmas,” cleverly blended into the show by music supervisor Brandon Kaufman.

The show will go on Dec. 15, 16 and 17 at Club One on Jefferson Street with general admission tickets at $25.

“At the end of the day no matter if you are a person of color or not whether you are a queer person or not, you still wanna have that love during the holidays you wanna be respected you wanna be understood,” said Sallie just Sallie.

“And as a community in the show we all come together and we get to see that and by the time we wrap it up like a gift, you see people from different walks of life all just kinda appreciating each other, I think that’s really beautiful.”

Additionally for some holiday party fun, come an hour early before the show for festive drinks, carolers and Christmas photo opportunities.

“Feel free to sing a long and to laugh along and to cheer our characters on and just be a part of the family,” said Garman.