SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chick-fil-A, Inc. is reaching out to some of their customers who were the victims of “suspicious activity” on Chick-fil-A One accounts.

“Chick-fil-A is aware of suspicious activity on some of our customers’ Chick-fil-A One accounts,” a statement from the company reads. “While we are still investigating what happened and how certain customers became subject to this fraudulent activity, this is not due to a compromise of Chick-fil-A Inc.’s internal systems. Chick-fil-A is committed to protecting our customers’ data, and we’re working quickly to resolve the issue.”

The company is asking customers to reach out to Chick-fil-A CARES online or call 1-888-232-2040.

Chick-fil-A One is a tiered membership program, in which members can earn points every time they order food.