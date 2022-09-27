SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Emergency shelters can provide life-saving protection through a storm. Below is information on shelters in Chatham County.

Salvation Army Homeless Shelter Savannah can arrange for extended stays in order to gain self-sufficiency and offers a 365-day-a-year emergency shelter for men, women and children.

“For disasters, we are part of a consolidated effort with through CEMA as well as the larger Salvation Army,” said Corps Officer, Major Paul Egan of the Salvation Army Savannah Command. “Unless a request for disaster-related sheltering is needed, there will not be any change from our normal intake, which is done in conjunction with the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless.”

“Currently we are prepared for an uptick in the number of people seeking shelter,” Egan continued. “We are also on standby to serve those needing shelter at a greater capacity along with serving food from our mobile kitchen to first responders and those affected by disaster.”

Greenbriar’s Children’s Center offers a shelter for abused, abandoned, neglected or runaway and homeless youth. They are open 365 days a year and provides food, shelter, clothing, academic and emotional support. If an evacuation is not in order, they can provide shelter to those between the ages of 11 to 18 years old.

According to the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless, Savannah has a history of having hundreds of chronically homeless citizens and is currently ranked second for homelessness.

For a complete list of Chatham County shelters click here.