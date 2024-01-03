SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four Chatham County Court judges will be at the courthouse on 122 Montgomery Street on Feb. 14 to officiate on the day of love.

Judges Lisa Colbert, Brian Joseph Huffman, Jr., Benjamin W. Karpf and Tammy Stokes will be at the courthouse from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to make your love official.

But first, you are going to need a marriage license:

Fill out a marriage license application Schedule an appointment with the Probate Court Documents needed: Current driver’s licenses or passports, signed or sealed divorce judgment from the last marriage or death certificate for the last former spouse.

Marriage licenses at the Chatham County Probate Court start at $66, and if you and your partner completed a Premarital Education Program, then that price drops to $26.

With your license in hand, call (912) 652-7460 or (912) 652-7154 to reserve a time for Valentine’s Day.

In Courtroom 2A (second floor) you can make it official and receive a signed marriage certificate.

The next step is to schedule a honeymoon.