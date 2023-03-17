SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Doodle Romps made its way to the St. Patrick’s Day parade Friday. The group, started by Brittni Evans, is popular amongst doodle owners in the Coastal Empire.

WSAV NOW spoke with Evans about Chatham County Doodle Romps at their latest meeting. She said it all began in late 2021.

“We started out with just four dogs,” Evans said. Now, their group is pushing 50 at their monthly meetings which occur all around the area. They frequent parks in Pooler, Richmond Hill and other surrounding cities.

You can check out a video from the most recent romp below.

The group is welcoming to all poodle mixes as well as standard poodles. There are goldendoodles, labradoodles, and even borderdoodles (a mix between a border collie and a poodle) in attendance, as well as the occasional non-doodle party crasher.

“It really started as a way for me to meet people in Savannah and the surrounding areas, but also, more than that, to get my dog exposed and to be more social with her breed,” Evans explained.

Evans said she was excited about the opportunity to have her group featured in the parade. She hopes that the group will be able to gain more attention from rescues and sponsors so that they can work together.

You can learn more about the Chatham County Doodle Romps on their Facebook page.

You can also check out the original doodle romp group for the Savannah area, Savannah Doodle Romp on Instagram. This group was started in 2021 as well, but earlier in the year.