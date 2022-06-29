SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the biggest holidays of the summer in America is quickly approaching. For those looking to celebrate in unique ways, it might be time to consider crafting.

Here is a list of some Fourth of July crafts to get you started with your crafting extravaganza.

Easy crafts

These crafts are great for those with younger kids who want to participate in the fun.

Fireworks cupcake liner craft

For this craft from Kindergarten Connection, you’ll need red, white and blue cupcake liners, along with some paper, scissors and glue. From there, you’ll create your own scene with the cupcake liners, gluing them onto the paper in whatever pattern you feel drawn to.

For more information on how to make this cute craft, you can click or tap on the link here.

Popsicle stick star streamers

This craft from Happiness is Homemade is a little more difficult than the previous one, but that doesn’t mean it will be too hard for the youngsters in your family.

The hardest part about this craft will be constructing the star itself, which may require help from you depending on the age of the kids in your life. From there, you can let the little ones go wild with making their own patriotic streamers.

To learn how to make this cute craft, visit the link here.

Intermediate crafts

These crafts are perfect for those kids who are a little bit older and a little more interested in a challenge.

Patriotic pin craft

Do you want something you can decorate your clothes with? This craft is for you.

You’ll need some red, white and blue beads as well as 14 safety pins. From there, you’ll need to use the tutorial through the link here. This tutorial from Fun Holiday Crafts will show you all you need to know about how to make this pin craft.

Patriotic tie-dye shirt

For the teens in your life, this is the perfect option. It not only creates something that they’ll keep, but it also creates something that they’ll enjoy the whole time they’re making it. It is an excellent way for them to express their creativity.

You’ll need to gather up some tie-dye in red and blue, pull out an old white tee you’re no longer using and make sure that you have a space you don’t mind getting a little messy.

After that, you’ll want to head on over to Doodle Craft Blog, linked here, where you’ll find all you need to know about how you can make your own patriotic tee.

Difficult crafts

American flag flower wreath

Want something to hang on your door to celebrate Independence Day? This wreath tutorial from Julie’s Wreath Boutique is the way to go. It’s complicated, but with the video tutorial and a little practice, you can surely make this craft.

You can find a link to the tutorial on YouTube by clicking or tapping here.

American flag blanket

This is the most difficult craft listed here, but don’t worry. If you have experience with sewing, then you’ll be perfectly fine.

For this quilt, you’ll need to head on over to the blog Diary Of A Quilter through the link here. There, you’ll find a list of all the things you’ll need to make this adorable blanket.

If you would like to make a more complex and accurate blanket you can visit the link here to watch a video by Fat Quarter Shop on YouTube.