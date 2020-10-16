Care.com to offer free child care on Election Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to a new survey, 89 percent of parents say child care policies are important to their vote in the upcoming election.

Care.com is making voting more accessible to parents across the country by providing free child care on Election Day.

They are partnering with the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) to bring free child care at 27 locations across the country.

“Child care has always been a barrier to getting out there and voting,” Care.com Chief Marketing Officer Carrie Cronkey said. “People don’t necessarily want to have to drag their kids along to the polls with them. And especially this year, in this COVID environment, it can be difficult for parents to find trusted caregivers.”

Parents can log onto asymca.org/vote to reserve a free four-hour spot for their children at a local child care facility, paid for by Care.com, so they can go out and vote safely.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, parents can drop off their kids for their reserved spot at one of the participating ASYMCA locations:

CA (2 locations)

CO (3 locations)

FL (2 locations)

GA (2 locations)

IL (1 location)

NC (1 location)

NY (4 locations)

OK (2 locations)

TN (2 locations)

TX (6 locations)

UT (2 locations)

To comply with COVID-19 restrictions, all participants must pre-register online ahead of Election Day, and parents will need to show identification upon arrival.

“We are going to be taking the temperature upon arrival of both the child and the parent,” Cronkey said. “We are going to do a quick survey to see if there are any symptoms. Once inside the facility, the children will be kept at an appropriate and safe distance. The staff will also be wearing masks and gloves.”

Each participating location will offer a minimum of a four-hour time frame for 20 kids at a time. Each facility will be COVID-19 compliant to ensure the safety of all families.

Visit the Armed Services YMCA website to reserve a spot on Election Day.