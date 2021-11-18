Calvary Day School students pray for Memorial Health patients and families

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Students of Calvary Day School stepped out on faith Thursday morning to offer their prayers for Memorial Health patients and families.

“Today, we have Calvary Day School here and they are coming by the hospital on the campus and they are praying for our staff and the patients,” Memorial Health CEO Shayne George said. “We’re just so thankful to them to be here today and take the time to do this.”

High school students took turns walking to the front of the campus to pray for healing over the hospital.

Students received anonymous prayer request cards and broke off into small prayer groups.

George said he believes the power of prayer works: “We are appreciative that they are here specifically to pray for our staff and our patients and we just couldn’t be happier.”

“How amazing is it that we have a community that is willing to do this?” Memorial Health Director of Pastoral Care Rachel Greiner said. “It means so much to me and it means so much to the team.”

Senior Pastor First of Baptist Church of the Islands and Calvary Day parent Brooks Cail told WSAV NOW it’s powerful to know these students are praying.

“I think for us as parents and me as a dad specifically, it’s just a good feeling to know that these students over at Calvary are being trained to put their faith into action,” Cail said.