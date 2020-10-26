Cafecitos and pastelitos: Cuban Window Cafe hopes to provide quick, authentic Latin food for community amidst pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Members of the community came out to celebrate the grand opening of a new Cuban restaurant with quick, authentic Latin cuisine.

The Cuban Window Cafe was created by Cynthia Santana and Mike Lieberman, who recently moved to Savannah from Miami.

Santana says she got the idea to start the restaurant after noticing there weren’t many affordable, Latin food options served quickly in the area.

While other restaurants have faced difficult decisions over the last few months because of the pandemic, Santana said it motivated her to fill an unmet need in the community.

She says window cafes are all over Miami and are centerpieces of the community, so she felt it was necessary to introduce the idea in Savannah.

“We have a small dining room right now but in the next couple of weeks, we’ll be changing out our window to a sliding window and we’ll have countertops outside,” said Santana.

Santana says she developed a love for cooking and serving food after learning traditional dishes from her grandmother in the kitchen.

She’s excited to open her first restaurant and says the concept of the window cafe is the best way to safely serve the new community during the pandemic.

“People can still have that sense of community that we love with the Cuban coffee and the Cuban food, but while still trying to maintain safety with COVID,” she said.

